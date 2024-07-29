USACE Kansas City District completes periodic inspection of Long Branch Dam

Photo By Samuel Weldin | Ryan Spry, USACE Kansas City District natural resource management specialist, utilizes...... read more read more Photo By Samuel Weldin | Ryan Spry, USACE Kansas City District natural resource management specialist, utilizes a boat to view the intake tower at Long Branch Dam and Reservoir during the periodic inspection of the dam. Erected in 1978, the nearly 80-foot-high earthen dam impounds the water of the east fork of the Little Chariton River and contains the Long Branch reservoir created by the dam. With approximately 24 miles of shoreline and a flood-control capacity of 98,000 acre-feet, thoroughly inspecting this dam is no small feat. A periodic inspection occurs every five years and all parts of the structure are surveyed and tested for quality to ensure maximum functionality. see less | View Image Page

Nestled in the heart of Macon, Missouri, the Long Branch Dam and Reservoir stands as a vital cornerstone of water management and community safety. Managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, this structure not only ensures water supply, but also reduces flood risk and fosters recreational opportunities for locals and visitors alike.



In typical USACE proactive fashion, a team of engineers from the Kansas City District recently completed a periodic dam inspection of the Long Branch Dam. Erected in 1978, the nearly 80-foot-high earthen dam impounds the water of the east fork of the Little Chariton River and contains the Long Branch reservoir created by the dam. With approximately 24 miles of shoreline and a flood-control capacity of 98,000 acre-feet, thoroughly inspecting this dam is no small feat. The in-depth examination, conducted by an interdisciplinary team from the district, occurs every five years and all parts of the structure are surveyed and tested for quality to ensure maximum functionality.



While each of the dams underneath the Kansas City District’s umbrella of responsibility are inspected annually, the periodic 5-year inspection takes a deeper dive into all aspects of the project affecting the safety and operational capability of the dam. The national USACE Dam Safety Program seeks to ensure that USACE owned and operated dams do not present unacceptable risks to people, property, or the environment, with the emphasis on people. Life safety and limiting property damage remain at the forefront of the USACE mission, and these periodic assessments are a part of ensuring mission success.



"Our main goal for these periodic inspections is to uphold our national safety standards and ensure structural reliability. These inspections allow us to detect any signs of wear or vulnerabilities that could impact the dam's ability to perform as designed,” said Kenzley Sargent, USACE Kansas City District geotechnical engineer and periodic inspection team lead. “Some of the things we are inspecting at Long Branch today are the embankment slopes, outlet channels, spillways, and other precautionary materials and equipment.”



Long Branch Dam is approximately 3,800 feet long. Our team of professionals spent two days scouring every part of it for discrepancies and areas that may cause issue. At the conclusion of the inspection, the inspection team will recommend remedial actions. The work is then scheduled and completed as soon as possible.



“Life safety is, and has always been, the top priority of the USACE, so we’re out here making sure everything is maintained and able to protect those downstream of this dam structure,” said Allen Chestnut, Kansas City District civil engineer and dam safety program manager.



From the heart of Missouri to the hands of our dedicated engineers, the Long Branch Dam stands tall, a testament to resilience, stewardship and the enduring commitment of the USACE, Kansas City District to our national infrastructure.