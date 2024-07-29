DEVCOM hosts APG AANHPI Heritage Month event

Photo By Greg Newswanger | Julia Chang, a member of the Maryland Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific...... read more read more Photo By Greg Newswanger | Julia Chang, a member of the Maryland Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, right, demonstrates a Taekwondo kick during the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance event May 29, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Chang served as the guest speaker of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, hosted the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance event May 29, 2024, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



AANHPI Heritage Month aims to celebrate the role that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have played in the history of the U.S.



“During the month of May, the U.S. Army joins the nation in honoring Americans of Asian, Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent for their selfless service to our nation throughout its history as both service members and civilians,” Brig. Gen. John Cushing, the commander of DEVCOM, said.



“They bring traditions, strength and honor that have contributed to the diversity that makes the tapestry of America rich, bright and colorful. Their stories are our stories as Americans.”



The DEVCOM Office of Workplace Culture and Equity served as the lead organization in coordination and planning efforts to ensure the event focused on cultural awareness and education. In total, over 30 volunteers served approximately 40 hours to help shape the event.



Guests of the event had the opportunity for cultural immersion through language lessons, food samples, and live and virtual demonstrations of cultural traditions among other things.



Julia Chang, a member of the Maryland Governor’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs, served as the guest speaker of the event, and spoke about the importance of cultural heritage events.



“Participating in events like today is an act of acceptance, appreciation, and open-mindedness to learn,” she said. “I applaud you all for being here today; your presence is not only empowering, it’s strengthening the AANHPI community.”



Chang also shared where she hopes to make the biggest difference within the AANHPI community.



“The area I want to make the most impact, is as a mother,” she said. “I have three young children and I want them to grow up and know that though they may look different on the outside, how they look and the foods they eat have no bearing on what they’re capable of dreaming and achieving.”



Echoing that sentiment, Cushing discussed having a shared vision of togetherness.



“It’s important to celebrate not only the strength of our diversity, but also the unity of our vision,” he said. “We all embrace the same Army Values, and we all serve the same great nation.”



To learn more about the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. Army, visit https://www.army.mil/asianpacificamericans/.