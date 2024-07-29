USACE Establishes an Enduring District in the Caribbean Region with Headquarters in Puerto Rico

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is ready to write a new chapter in the Caribbean Region with the establishment of a new enduring district under the South Atlantic Division (SAD). Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF VIPR) transitioned into the Caribbean District on July 26, 2024. As a result, the federal agency will provide comprehensive district services with a specialized emphasis on the Caribbean region, announced Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, USACE SAD Commander. This is the first permanent district, with a focus on Civil Works projects, that USACE has established since 1948.



“We are thrilled to announce the establishment of the Caribbean District, headquartered in Puerto Rico. This decision emphasizes USACE’s longstanding commitment with the region and its people. While TF VIPR oversaw Civil Works and public infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico and the U.S. and Virgin Islands, and managed all construction activities, this new district consolidates and enhances our services, acting as one door to the Corps for all district services in the region,” stated Hibner.



The Caribbean District has the mission of delivering a multi-billion-dollar Civil Works program over the next decade in the region. The new organization assumed oversight of military construction projects, navigation initiatives, emergency response efforts, Interagency and International Services, among other programs. Moreover, it maintains the role as the local construction agent for other districts within the region.

Col. Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District Commander, stated that USACE will continue the award and implementation of key construction contracts of infrastructure investment in benefit of the region. Decker added that “this new district continues to be a dedicated and focused team that can sustain and build relationships through effective tiered governance and proactive, synchronized communications while efficiently executing programs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”



The history of USACE with Puerto Rico dates to 1907 when an office for Puerto Rico was established in Staten Island, New York. In 1935 the Puerto Rico office expanded its horizons to include work in the U.S. Virgin Islands, reflecting the growing importance of the Caribbean within USACE's mission. In 1950 the Jacksonville District absorbed the San Juan Engineering Office consolidating USACE’s presence and responsibilities.



Through the decades, the office for this area has contracted or expanded reliant on the need, until 2024 when the Chief of Engineers authorized the establishment of a new district under SAD. Other than establishing military-based-districts, most of them in the Mediterranean and Middle East Region, the last time USACE established a district with focus on civil works was in 1948 with the establishment of the Walla Walla District in the Northwestern Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 18:22 Story ID: 477286 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Establishes an Enduring District in the Caribbean Region with Headquarters in Puerto Rico, by Jennifer Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.