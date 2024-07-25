Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Reading Program Finale

    CLARKSVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Story by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    The Robert F. Sink Memorial Library is the site for the finale of the Fort Campbell FMWR 2024 summer reading program. A total of 611 participants have logged an incredible 399,806 minutes of reading time, totaling over 6,663 hours.

    literacy
    Summer reading
    Summer slide

