Summer Reading Program Finale

The Robert F. Sink Memorial Library is the site for the finale of the Fort Campbell FMWR 2024 summer reading program. A total of 611 participants have logged an incredible 399,806 minutes of reading time, totaling over 6,663 hours.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2024 15:39
|Story ID:
|477267
|Location:
|CLARKSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
