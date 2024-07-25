Summer Reading Program Finale

The Robert F. Sink Memorial Library is the site for the finale of the Fort Campbell FMWR 2024 summer reading program. A total of 611 participants have logged an incredible 399,806 minutes of reading time, totaling over 6,663 hours.

