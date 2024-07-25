Photo Story: Installation Run brings together Soldiers from across Fort McCoy to build esprit de corps, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers from multiple units participate in the Installation Run on July 19, 2024, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers from multiple units participate in the Installation Run on July 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The formation run saw more than 130 Soldiers participate and covered approximately 2 miles. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from multiple units participated in the Installation Run on July 19, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The formation run saw more than 130 Soldiers participate and covered approximately 2 miles.



The run included the installation’s senior commander, a two-star general, with the 88th Readiness Division leading the way with Soldiers from the division.



The run also included Soldiers with the Fort McCoy Garrison, 86th Training Division, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade and its related units, Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Fort McCoy Regional Training Site-Maintenance and related 94th Training Division service members, and other units.



