Dr. Haliehana Stepetin receives Nmitqǝn Award for Outstanding Early Career Indigenous Scholar

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Haliehana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Haliehana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, was awarded the Nmitqǝn Award for Outstanding Early Career Indigenous Scholar on June 1, 2024 in Bodø, Norway at the Stormen Concert Hall. Presented by the International Arctic Social Science Association (IASSA), this award honors Indigenous scholars for their exceptional community-grounded research deeply rooted in Indigenous Knowledge systems. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Earlier this summer, Dr. Haliehana Stepetin, Assistant Professor for the School of Arctic and Climate Security Studies at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, was awarded the Nmitqǝn Award for Outstanding Early Career Indigenous Scholar. Presented by the International Arctic Social Science Association (IASSA), this award honors Indigenous scholars for their exceptional community-grounded research deeply rooted in Indigenous Knowledge systems.



Reflecting on the honor, Stepetin shared, "Receiving this award was a profound acknowledgment of the importance of Indigenous Knowledge systems in Arctic research. It validates the hard work and dedication of Indigenous scholars and emphasizes the critical role that our communities play in understanding and addressing the unique challenges of the Arctic region."



The award, named in honor of the revered Indigenous scholar Victoria Petrasheva, was announced at the Arctic Congress, a significant gathering that included multiple groups such as IASSA. Stepetin was nominated by her peers for her commitment and vision to integrating Indigenous methodologies and Knowledges into her research.



"I was genuinely surprised and honored," she recalled. "The award recognizes those who have performed outstanding work grounded in the cultural landscapes and wisdom of their people, and it is a testament to the collaborative efforts within our community."



Stepetin’s journey with IASSA began through her work on the Arctic Council, where she served as an Indigenous Knowledge holder and advisor. Her role involved contributing to various working groups and representing the Aleut International Association.



"Joining IASSA allowed me to connect with other Indigenous researchers and scientists across the Arctic," she explained. "It has been a platform for us to discuss how to Indigenize the International Conference on Arctic Research Planning (ICARP) and other crucial initiatives."



Her work is not confined to academia. As a scholar and cultural practitioner, Stepetin has been instrumental in ensuring that Indigenous perspectives are central to discussions of the Arctic.



"Since I left the Navy, my focus has been on making sure Indigenous Knowledge systems are at the forefront of dialogues about our homelands," she noted. "The Arctic is inherently Indigenous, and the Ted Stevens Center supports this vision by prioritizing Indigenous perspectives in all our work."



The mission of the TSC is closely aligned with Stepetin's work. The center aims to enhance security cooperation in the Arctic through education, research, and partnerships.



"Our work at the Ted Stevens Center is deeply rooted in the belief that Indigenous Knowledge is vital to understanding the Arctic," Stepetin emphasized. "We are committed to integrating Indigenous science and perspectives into our education and research efforts to support national security priorities."



Stepetin elaborated on the significance of incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Department of Defense education and training.



"The Arctic is becoming increasingly navigable due to climate change, posing new security risks," she explained. "Indigenous communities are on the front lines of these changes. Collaborating with Indigenous Peoples and applying their time-tested knowledge systems is crucial for national security. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the Arctic environment and helps in forming strong partnerships and allyships."



The integration of Indigenous Knowledge into national security efforts is not just a matter of representation but a strategic necessity. Stepetin highlighted the critical role of Indigenous Peoples in observing and responding to environmental changes.



"Working with Indigenous Peoples enhances our ability to respond to security threats in the Arctic," she stated. "Their firsthand experiences and knowledge are invaluable in understanding the impacts of climate change and ensuring a secure Arctic region."



Her work at the TSC prioritizes fostering relationships with international partners with and beyond North American Arctic Indigenous Peoples to include Sámi in Northern Europe, fortifying a circumpolar relationship of Arctic Peoples.



"Building partnerships with Indigenous Peoples and governing organizations across the circumpolar Arctic is essential," Stepetin said. "These collaborations enrich our understanding of shared and differing priorities and help us work together towards creating livable futures."



Stepetin's future plans include continuing her advocacy of leveraging Indigenous Knowledge systems within all paradigms and pursuing scholarly endeavors. She has been invited to submit a book proposal based on her doctoral dissertation, which she hopes will make academic research more accessible to her community.



"This award is a reminder of the importance of my research and the need to continue publishing and collaborating," she reflected. "It also inspires me to encourage young Indigenous scholars to pursue their academic and research aspirations."



As she prepares to take a well-deserved rest this summer, Stepetin remains committed to her mission. "Indigenous Knowledge is science," she concluded. "It's vital for securing our future and addressing the challenges of the Arctic. I'm grateful for the support of the Ted Stevens Center and the recognition from IASSA. Together, we will continue to advance Indigenous scholarship and foster security cooperation in the Arctic."



Stepetin’s work exemplifies the synergy between Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous Knowledge systems and national security, highlighting the importance of community-grounded research in shaping the future of the Arctic. Her recognition with the Nmitqǝn Award is not only a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of Indigenous scholars and the mission of the TSC.