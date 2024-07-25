U.S. Navy Sailors Inspire Children at Youth Shelter in Italy

Photo By Josephine Schneider | 240719-O-QY022-7194 NAPLES, Italy (July 19, 2024) Petty Officer 1st Class Clarence...... read more read more Photo By Josephine Schneider | 240719-O-QY022-7194 NAPLES, Italy (July 19, 2024) Petty Officer 1st Class Clarence Evans, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples engages in outdoor activities with children from the Associazione Gioventù Cattolica [Catholic Youth Association] during a community relations event to promote cross-culture interaction with inner-city youths in Naples, Italy, Jul. 19, 2024. The association provides family foster care, adoption services, environmental protection, and sports activities for youths living in an at-risk area as an effort to support the community’s vulnerable children. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Josephine Schneider) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Sailors on board U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples participated in a community relations (COMREL) project with a local youth association that provides family foster care and other humanitarian services to at-risk children in Naples, Italy, Jul. 19.



The Sailors engaged in American picnic games with the young children from the Associazione Gioventù Cattolica, translated in English as Catholic Youth Association. The association provides family foster care, adoption services, environmental protection, and sports activities for youths living in an at-risk area as an effort to support the community’s vulnerable children.



Sharing American snacks like chips, chocolate, and sour candy, Sailors socialized with approximately 50 Italian elementary students who were excited to practice their English. With topics ranging from favorite foods to pastimes, children were eager to learn the differences in American culture.



“Some families can’t afford the experience to visit other countries like the U.S.,” said Alessandro Cicala, a camp facilitator, who volunteers for the association over the summer to provide support to his local community. “This kind of intercultural interaction leaves a positive impact on the children.”



Teresa Merola, NSA Naples’ community liaison officer said through games and interactive activities, the Sailors had the unique opportunity to foster a sense of community to these young individuals.



Having been granted access to use Il Giardino degli Scalzi, a historic inner-city garden by the archbishop of Naples, the volunteer association hosts summer camps and winter activities for local children. This COMREL project was part of the summer camp activities.



“Giardino Degli Scalzi is central to the neighborhood,” said Merola. “American interaction here allows children to form their own experiences with U.S. Service Members in Naples.”



Merola explained that participating in a variety of camp activities with basketball, super-soakers, and soccer, the Sailors helped foster a sense of community, offering laughter and learning throughout the day.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



