Tennessee’s Adjutant General Match strengthens international and local partnerships

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard held its inaugural Adjutant General Sniper Match, organized by the Tennessee Combat Marksmanship Program, from July 26 to 28 at Tullahoma’s Volunteer Training Site. This year’s event welcomed seven teams of two, including local law enforcement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Soldiers from Volunteer Training Site – Smyrna and the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and participants from Tennessee’s state partner, Bulgaria.



The TAG Match exemplified the essence of the State Partnership Program, which aims to nurture enduring relationships through mutual training and cultural exchanges. “Competitions such as this facilitate invaluable opportunities for skill development and foster collaboration among diverse groups,” stated Maj. Gen. Warner A. Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “The bonds formed here extend well beyond the scope of the competition; they lead to shared knowledge and partnerships that transcend geographical borders. We are proud of our 30-year partnership with a strong ally like the Bulgarians, and we are grateful to have our local law enforcement agencies on our side.”



The match was structured to challenge participants through a variety of events designed to test their marksmanship, teamwork, and tactical decision-making. From engaging distant targets to navigating environmental challenges, each team was compelled to demonstrate their abilities under pressure. As the teams moved throughout the course, they shared valuable insights, fostering a culture of collaborative learning.



Maj. Mityo Panchev, the Bulgarian team leader, emphasized the importance of these shared experiences. The partnership between Bulgaria and Tennessee has proven to be invaluable. Events like this allow Soldiers to exchange techniques and insights that enrich the training of both nations. Local law enforcement representatives echoed these sentiments, with an officer from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department noting, “Participating in this match alongside military personnel has been an exceptional experience. Opportunities for such collaboration are rare; there is a mutual recognition that our training methods differ, but engaging together allows us to improve our effectiveness as a cohesive force.”



As the competition progressed, the atmosphere was filled with camaraderie and competitive spirit. Each team adeptly tackled challenges, creating a space where knowledge was exchanged freely and relationships were deepened. These interactions illustrated the essence of the TAG Match—a commitment to excellence that transcended the confines of the range.



Tennessee Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Michael Brumer, State Marksmanship Coordinator, highlighted the critical importance of adaptability and communication, noting, “Each team operates under different dynamics. It is crucial to recognize that partnership configurations can shift. Effective communication skills are paramount, especially at the unit level. In the event of unexpected circumstances, the ability to adapt and find alternative solutions becomes essential.”



The match concluded with an awards ceremony that celebrated not only the top-performing teams, but also the collective efforts of all participants. While scores were an undeniable point of pride, the true victory lay in the partnerships formed and the ongoing commitment to continuous improvement. The accolades included first place for Bulgaria Team One, which scored 734 points with 35X, followed closely by Volunteer Training Site – Smyrna, also at 734 points but with 23X, and a team from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment placed third with 692 points and 36X. 1st Lt. Ane Anev, of Bulgaria Team One, was named Top Shot and awarded the Col. Jason Glass Precision and Engagement Award as well as a gift certificate. The Governor’s Twenty Tab was presented to two winners— Anev and Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Robert Neal—marking the first time this honor went to a Bulgarian participant. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department received the Top Law Enforcement award and Neal was gifted an additional award from F/N America LLC.



“Participants in this competition gain invaluable experience through camaraderie and shared training,” remarked Col. Jason Glass, Assistant Adjutant General of the Tennessee Air National Guard. “It emphasizes the essence of warrior skills, and we take great pride in our identity as Tennessee warriors.”



By hosting the TAG Match, the Tennessee National Guard not only fortified its ties to international partners but also underscored the importance of community engagement within local law enforcement agencies. The event highlighted an unwavering commitment to teamwork, skill enhancement, and collaboration—foundational elements of a resilient and effective defense. Looking ahead, Guard members, Bulgarian Soldiers and law enforcement officers stand ready to address future challenges collectively, bolstered by the connections established in the spirit of competition. “We embrace the challenge,” stated the Bulgarian teams with resolve. “We anticipate the possibility of returning to participate in additional matches next year.”



