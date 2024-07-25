Goodfellow Honorary Commanders take flight

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - - Goodfellow Air Force Base’s honorary commanders visited Dyess Air Force Base, July 24.

Dyess houses the 7th Bomb Wing and 317th Airlift Wing, both crucial to global air operations.

The 317th AW flew Goodfellow’s honorary commanders on a C-130J Super Hercules, giving them a taste of one of the operational Air Force missions that the 17th Training Wing supports by training fire protection professionals as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors.

“The visit enhanced my understanding of the Air Force’s purpose and its mission,” said Kylon Atteberry, GAFB honorary commander, “Being in San Angelo, we're seeing the training side, whereas today I felt like we got to see a lot more of the operational side.”

The honorary commanders took part in an hour-long flight, visited the air traffic control tower, engaged in virtual reality training and toured the B-1B Lancer, known for its ability to rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world.

“I was sitting in the cockpit when we took off on the C-130, that was probably one of the coolest things I will ever do,” said CoCo Simpson, GAFB honorary commander, “ It was pretty awesome, I’m happy I did it.”



The Honorary Commander Program helps community members understand the importance of Goodfellow, the Air Force, and the Department of Defense. It also allows military commanders and their units to learn more about the community and enhance its partnerships.

