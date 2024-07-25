Environmental Guardian Goes Global: NAVFAC Washington Lends Skills to U.S. Naval Base in Romania

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington crossed continents to ensure environmental compliance. Regional Stormwater Program Manager, Evan Miles, recently completed a three-week assignment at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu in Romania. As the Installation Environmental Program Director, Miles contributed significantly to the environmental division at NAVFAC Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT). His outstanding performance was praised by EURAFCENT’s Supervisory Environmental Engineer, Kathie Beverly.



“Evan did an outstanding job and progressed numerous initiatives during his onsite tenure. The Public Works Officer (PWO) in the monthly report outlined that seven of the Environmental (EV) topics had notable updates, which is credited to Evan who gets things done, communicates well and consistently added value.”



At NSF Deveselu, Miles ensured environmental compliance across the installation and worked with tenants, fellow NAVFAC employees and the public. He reported directly to PWO, LCDR Rhett Johnson.



"I thought this was a very unique opportunity to go serve overseas in an area I typically wouldn't find myself visiting," Miles said about his decision to support Deveselu. "I saw it as a chance to expand my knowledge base and become a more-rounded NAVFAC employee."



NSF Deveselu is the first operational Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facility that supports the ballistic missile defense system of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The facility houses a fire-control radar deckhouse, an Aegis command, control and communications suite, and launch modules containing Standard Missile-3 defense missiles.



With his successful mission at NSF Deveselu complete, Miles returns to his role at NAVFAC Washington, bringing valuable experience and insights to further enhance the organization's environmental initiatives.



A Clarkson University alumni with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering, he manages the stormwater compliance program across the NAVFAC Washington region. Miles emphasized the personal benefits of his work, stating, "It is a very rewarding feeling to know you are providing a tangible difference in helping keep our Earth cleaner, even if it's just within your community."



Outside of work, Miles enjoys traveling, hiking, attending sports events and bartending part-time at City-State Brewery. He encourages the next generation interested in environmental engineering within the Navy to consider the unique opportunities and travel experiences the field offers.



Miles, originally from Syracuse, New York, now resides in Washington, D.C., and has been with NAVFAC Washington since September 2015. He held various roles within the Environmental department, including environmental project manager and temporary positions as Joint Base Anacostia–Bolling stormwater program manager and the regional air compliance program manager.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.29.2024 06:51 Story ID: 477206 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental Guardian Goes Global: NAVFAC Washington Lends Skills to U.S. Naval Base in Romania, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.