U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, welcomes Bowman as new commanding officer

Col. Brandon L. Bowman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District commander, Sits during a change of command ceremony at the Jacksonville Center for The Performing Arts Jacoby Symphony Hall in Jacksonville Fl., July 26, 2025. Bowman takes command of established in 1884, is the second largest civil works district in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with an area of responsibility that encompasses the state of Florida. The district leads the Corps' single largest ecosystem restoration project – the restoration of America's Everglades. Annually, it processes an average of 10,000 regulatory actions, more than any other USACE district. It has constructed, operates, and maintains more than 30 percent of the nation's total shore protection projects and more than 125 miles of renourished beaches.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – (July. 26, 2024) – U.S. Army Col. Brandon L. Bowman assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District today during a Change of Command ceremony at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, Jacoby Symphony Hall.



Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, officiated the change of command and said Bowman comes to the Jacksonville District with extensive USACE experience.



“While I was a Commandant of the U.S. Army Engineer School, Brandon served as the Chief of Staff and he is absolutely the right next commander for the Jacksonville District,” said Hibner.



Bowman is a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and comes to the Jacksonville District after serving as Operations Officer (G3), Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Engineer School.



Serving as a District Commander is an important job and being selected to serve does not happen by accident,” said Hibner. “It requires a highly motivated, agile leader to manage the day-to-day business and facilitate the long-term success of great organizations.”



Hibner said the Jacksonville District is phenomenal – “It is full of amazing leaders, and they know how to deliver,” said Hibner. “I personally look forward to working with you in strengthening and building upon the successes of the Jacksonville District.”



As the Jacksonville District Commander, Bowman assumes responsibility for Florida's federal development of water resources. The District's annual program exceeds $800 million and includes USACE's largest ecosystem restoration project - America's Everglades, the nation's most extensive regulatory program, and the largest federal coastal program in the United States.



“I am incredibly humbled to join this outstanding district full of dedicated Department of the Army Civilians and the team of Federal, Tribal, State and Local partners here in Florida," said Bowman. “Whether ecosystem restoration, flood risk management, or waterway and harbor navigation, the Jacksonville District will continue to partner and work with you to deliver projects that solve these complex engineering problems.”



The new commander expressed his appreciation to Hibner and outgoing commander, Col. James L. Booth for the incredible opportunity to command the Jacksonville District.



He thanked Booth for his leadership and exception transition to the district over the last few weeks and recognized his mother and aunt from Pennsylvania. He especially thanked his wife Vanessa for her enduring support, unconditional love and sacrifices over the years. Vanessa, an active-duty Army Lieutenant Colonel and will be serving as the Deputy District Commander with the Savannah District. Bowman also expressed is love, joy and pride for his young son Jamie.



His previous assignments include: Operations Officer (G3), Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Engineer School; Commander of the 5th Engineer Battalion; Command Engineer of the 1st Capabilities Integration Group (Airborne); Facility Program Manager for the White House Military Office; Executive Officer of the 30th Engineer Battalion; Company Commander and Battalion Adjutant in the 37th Engineer Battalion (Airborne); Logistic Officer and Battle Captain for the 20th Engineer Brigade (Airborne); Platoon Leader, Training Officer, and Company Executive Officer in the 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne).



Bowman’s military awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (4 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Iraq Campaign Medal (4 Bronze Stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, Presidential Service Badge.



He is also the recipient of the Army Engineer Association’s Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal



Bowman holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Virginia Military Institute, a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology, Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College; Master of Science in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy. He also graduated from the Engineer Officer Basic and Advanced courses, Airborne and Jumpmaster School, and the Ranger Course.



Bowman commended the outgoing commander, Col. James Booth, and the many district employees, partners, national organizations, contractors and soldiers.



“It is evident that your legacy will continue propelling this district forward long after this ceremony is over,” said Bowman. I have been nothing less than impressed with your competence and professionalism. I consider it an incredible honor to be able to serve alongside every member of this great District Team,” said Bowman.



Hibner lauded Booth and specifically highlighted a list of successes during his tenure.



Some of the achievements include:

Taking command during COVID-19 Pandemic

Tackling the new Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM)

Completing the C-44 Reservoir

Hurricane Response to Hurricane’s Nicole, Ian, Fiona and Idalia

Completion of the Jacksonville Harbor Deepening

Herbert Hoover Dike Completion

Everglades Agricultural area reservoir project

Task Force Virgin Island/Puerto Rico

Coastal Restoration and Beach Renourishment



“I don’t think I know of anyone that conducts public media, and stakeholder outreach better than you,” said Hibner. “Thank you for commanding with presence, intellect, excitement, empathy and distinction and this district and division are truly better for it.



In saying farewell, Booth lauded the Jacksonville District’s employees for their hard work and support, and he commended federal, state, local and tribal partners that work with the Corps daily to accomplish the missions.



“I am extremely grateful and humbled to have been the commander of the Jacksonville District,” Booth said. “You are the best and finest Department of the Army civilians I have had the opportunity to work with,” said Booth.”



Booth also thanked his wife Melissa for her continued love, support and strength through his tenure as commander, his mother Barbara from nearby Keystone Heights, Florida, his two brothers, sister and gave recognition to his two sons Evan, 16 and Alex, 10 and daughter Cali, 12 for their support.



The Change of Command is a traditional ceremony that is rich in symbolism and military heritage. Passing the colors from the departing commander to the incoming commander emphasizes the continuity of leadership and unit identity, despite changes in individual authority. The ceremony also symbolizes the passage of responsibility from the departing commander to his successor.



Brig. Gen Hibner officially announced, the Task Force Virgin Islands/Puerto Rico is the newest District in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – The Caribbean District.



