World War II Navy Veteran Receives Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal

Eighty-one years after serving as an Aviation Radioman-gunner in World War II, a 99-year-old Navy Veteran received a Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal, July 25, 2024 at the California State Capitol Building in Sacramento.



Richard E. “Dick” Miralles, assigned to Bombing Squadron (VB) 21 of Carrier Air Group (CVG) 11, received the Air Medal (first through 14th Strike/Flight) and Distinguished Flying Cross (with three gold stars in lieu of fourth) awards for meritorious achievement in aerial flight during 85 combat missions as an Aviation Radioman 2nd Class from 16 August 1942 to 25 July 1943.



During the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Brantley Harvey, Naval Aviator and executive officer of Navy Reserve Center Sacramento had the privilege of presenting the awards to Miralles in the presence of his friends and four generations of family.



“I accept these for all of those that didn’t make it back,” said Miralles.



Miralles is believed to be the last surviving veteran of CVG-11 and received this award days before his 100th Birthday on July 28, 2024.



Dick joined the Navy at 17 years old and began his career in the back seat of the Scout Bomber Douglas (SBD) Dauntless Dive-Bomber. He describes experiences in war where he survived multiple crash landings, being shot down, torpedoed on USS Honolulu (CL- 48), and even an occasion where he threw his radio and equipment as a last resort during aerial combat. He concluded his service as ship’s company aboard the escort carrier USS Hoggatt Bay (CVE-75).



Miralles completed his service in 1945 without receiving the awards he earned in aerial flight.



During a search for fellow members of CVG-11, Miralles connected with the grandson of one of his old shipmates, George Retelas. George Retelas, named after his grandfather who served with Dick, wrote to the Honorable Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro on October 10, 2023 and helped Miralles finally receive his awards.



“It was a great honor to help him get his awards,” said Retelas. “Mostly, it was an honor to spend time with him. Hearing his stories and the oral history of the service members was such an honor. Dick is the last living member of Air Group 11, so being there for the award pinning was so special because at any age, but especially at his age, every day is a gift.”



After the war, Dick spent more than 30 years with the California Department of Forestry (now CalFire) and authored his memoir, “War and Fire” where he recounts his time in service and in Forestry.



Miralles currently resides in Sacramento, California with his wife Joy and will celebrate his 100th birthday this Sunday with friends and family at the church he attends.

