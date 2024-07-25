Fort celebrates Buffalo Soldiers Day, reflects on Army Values

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence & Fort Huachuca held its annual National Buffalo Soldiers Day ceremony in Alvarado Hall, July 26.



The event, presided over by Maj. Gen. Rick Appelhans, USAICoE & Fort Huachuca commanding general, was themed as a reflection of the Army Values.



“Today, we celebrate the heritage of the Buffalo Soldiers and honor their important contributions to Fort Huachuca, the Army and our Nation,” Appelhans said. “The legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers is one of unparalleled bravery, resilience and dedication.”



Appelhans said the Buffalo Soldiers were pioneers who faced the challenges of battle and overcame immense obstacles of discrimination and adversity.



“Today, we stand on the shoulders of these giants, inspired by their enduring spirit and unwavering commitment,” he said.



The ceremony highlighted the legacy of inspiring individuals, like Cpt. Violet Hill, the first woman who was accepted to and graduated from the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps’ first Officer Candidate School class in 1942 at Fort Des Moines, Iowa.



“Among the many heroes we honor today, Captain Violet Hill stands out as a beacon of leadership and pioneering spirit,” Appelhans said. “As a second lieutenant she served right here at Fort Huachuca as the executive officer of the Segregated 32nd Company who directly supported the 92nd Infantry Division as it trained and prepared for combat in Europe.”



Also highlighted during the event was Maj. Gen. Julius Parker, Jr., who passed away April 3, 2024. Parker’s contributions to the Army were instrumental in shaping the path for future generations and advancing the field of military intelligence to ensure its critical role in national security.



“Let us remember Captain Violet Hill and Major General Julius Parker Jr., not just as historical figures, but as enduring symbols of the values we strive to uphold—leadership, duty, selfless service and an unwavering commitment to the mission,” Appelhans said.



Tanja Linton, guest speaker, arrived at Fort Huachuca more than 25 years ago and served as the media relations officer in the Fort Huachuca public affairs office until her retirement last year.



As a natural storyteller, Linton reflected on why the Buffalo Soldiers’ stories should be an inspiration to us today.



“At some point in those early days here, someone asked me if I knew about the Buffalo Soldiers. I’m a history buff so of course I responded yes,” Linton said. “But when World War II was mentioned, I scoffed thinking maybe they were confused. Turns out, I was the one who was wrong.”



Linton described her journey into learning more about the Buffalo Soldiers, which led to her discovery of Vance Hunter Marchbanks, a personal favorite of hers.



Linton is the daughter of a Black retired Air Force officer, and she soon discovered that Marchbanks had a son who became an Air Force colonel.



“My Air Force pride activated; I poured considerable energy into learning more about this second Marchbanks,” she said. “Marchbanks Junior spent a year at the University of Arizona to begin his pre-med studies. Due to the racism he experienced, he transferred to Howard University to finish his studies.”



Marchbanks Jr., went on to serve as a Tuskegee Airman in the Army Air Corps during WWII and became one of the first Black flight surgeons in the U.S. Air Force. He also monitored John Glenn’s health as he orbited Earth, she said.



“My mind was blown. I had found a connection between the Buffalo Soldiers and Tuskegee Airmen,” Linton said. “So, my connection to Fort Huachuca’s Buffalo Soldiers is pretty obvious. I’m the daughter of a Black Air Force officer. They blazed a trail so my father could pursue his dreams through a career in the Armed Forces in 1959, a little over a decade after Executive Order 9981 was signed desegregating them.”



The first Black Soldiers to arrive in Arizona at Fort Huachuca were the Buffalo Soldiers in the 1890s. The term ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ refers primarily to members of the four all-Black units that were established in 1866. These units, which included the 24th and 25th Infantry Regiments along with the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments, campaigned across the western United States for over 50 years. Fort Huachuca was the only Army installation where all four Buffalo Soldier units called home.

