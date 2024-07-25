4ID NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICERS JOURNEY TO EQUAL OPPORTUNITY ADVISOR OF THE YEAR

Photo By Spc. William Rogers | Sgt. 1st Class John McLaughlin, equal opportunity advisor, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Spc. William Rogers | Sgt. 1st Class John McLaughlin, equal opportunity advisor, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, responds to questions concerning equal opportunity issues, July 24, 2024, at Fort Carson, Colorado. McLaughlin’s expertise ensures Soldiers promote a culture of respect and inclusion in their units and resolve conflicts that may arise due to cultural or personal differences. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers) see less | View Image Page

Fort Carson, Colo. - "Inappropriate," a word that has stuck with this Ivy Soldier since becoming a noncommissioned officer.

Sgt. 1st Class John McLaughlin, equal opportunity advisor, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team (1SBCT), 4th Infantry Division, will represent 4th Inf. Div. and III Armored Corp at the U.S. Army Forces Command – Equal Opportunity Advisor of the Year evaluation board from July 30 - Aug 2 in Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

The term "inappropriate" has transformed from a basic critique into a key guiding principle for McLaughlin as he gears up to represent the 4th Infantry Division and III Armored Corps in his endeavor to be named the FORSCOM Equal Opportunity Advisor of the Year.

McLaughlin said that as he grew as a leader and a person, especially as a young infantryman, he realized the importance of respectful communication and how it would affect himself and his Soldiers.

Where does the term "inappropriate" come into play?

Back when McLaughlin was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, he had a first sergeant that would correct behaviors that were unsuitable for the workplace with this one single word.

This reinforced and reminded the Soldiers that their actions reflect not only themselves but their unit and the Army.

Mclaughlin has adopted this practice into his leadership style with the Soldiers he mentors.

"Through his efforts, SFC McLaughlin helped create a safe and inclusive environment where Soldiers felt heard, supported, and most of all valued," said Lt. Col. John Cuva, the division's EO program manager. "He helped them overcome challenges and thrive in their roles, which benefited the readiness of 1SBCT and 4ID as a whole."

Command Sgt. Maj. Jill Ann Steele, command sgt. major for Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4 Inf. Div. said, "The equal opportunity program promotes equal opportunity and fair treatment for all Soldiers, their family members, and civilian employees without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, or sexual orientation, and provides an environment free of unlawful discrimination or offensive behavior."

Steele said we all wear the same uniform. We're here to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and in combat, the enemy does not care what race you are, what your sexual orientation is, or your gender; discriminatory behavior has no place in the Army and we must support and defend each other.

Steele says that equal opportunity advisors are pivotal in advising commanders and senior leaders on equal opportunity and diversity. Their guidance is instrumental in promoting a culture of respect and inclusion within their units and resolving conflicts that may arise due to cultural or personal differences. This aspect of their work is not just essential. It's critical, as it ensures the security and confidence of all Soldiers in their roles.

McLaughlin also regularly studies Stoicism, a way of living and thinking that teaches ethics and perseverance, something that he embraced early in his military career and has found parallels to how to handle situations in the Army.

His efforts not only enhance the well-being of individual Soldiers but also contribute to his unit's overall readiness and cohesion, reflecting the Army's enduring commitment to diversity and equal treatment.

McLaughlin said there needs to be more involvement with the program, even at the lowest level; everyone needs to say 'Inappropriate!' Leaders cannot be everywhere, and intervention is the key to the program's success. Suppose battle buddies are checking each other on the spot. In that case, it will cultivate a climate of dignity and respect within their organization and the Army, starting with the individual.