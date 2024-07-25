Fort Drum community members stroll the trails on a mindful journey

Photo By Michael Strasser | A group of Fort Drum community members ventured onto the Commando Trail on July 26,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | A group of Fort Drum community members ventured onto the Commando Trail on July 26, taking in the scenery and stopping at sites that led them to LeRay Mansion. The outing was a mindfulness walk where participants could quietly reflect on their thoughts while appreciating the surroundings, chat with other walkers, and make the most of a beautiful summer day on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 26, 2024) -- A group of Fort Drum community members ventured onto the Commando Trail on July 26, taking in the scenery and stopping at sites that led them to LeRay Mansion.



The outing was a mindfulness walk where participants could quietly reflect on their thoughts while appreciating the surroundings, chat with other walkers, and make the most of a beautiful summer day on post.



Dani Reed, Fort Drum Army Volunteer Corps program manager said this is an MFLC (Military and Family Life Counselor) program initiative that she partnered with to support spouses. Since it started in May, the invitation expanded to all family members and the walks have included on-post and off-post locations.



“The idea behind the mindfulness walk was to bring spouses together, spend time with each other, and just break away from the hustle and bustle of Army life,” Reed said.



A mindfulness walk is a gentle practice of embracing the present while enjoying the beauty of nature. Reed said some people use it as a stress-relieving activity, a way to connect with themselves and other community members, or a chance to explore someplace new to them.



“We are still developing ways to enhance the walking group,” she said. “We try to get ideas from people who join us to see what they want to do and how we can get more people involved.”



Reed said a previous trail walk revealed a path leading to LeRay Mansion, which gave them the idea of asking Dr. Laurie Rush, Fort Drum Cultural Resources Branch program manager, for a group tour.



As an event organizer, Reed said she hopes people will benefit from a little serenity in their lives.



“It’s good for your well-being, your happiness, and I just feel a mindfulness walk is worth trying,” she said.



Lily Vesta said she has been looking for new activities to pursue while her husband is deployed. She has been active in Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation fitness classes like kickboxing and yoga. Last week, she tried the mindfulness walk for the first time, and decided it was something she enjoyed.



“It gets me out of the house and helps me meet new people,” she said. “I meditate a lot and I love going on walks just to listen to nature.”



Originally from Florida and relatively new to Fort Drum, Vesta said she is still acclimating to the area.



“When I first got here, I went to the Spouse Connections event,” she said. “It was interesting, but I feel like I was not ready for all the information that was thrown at me. I think if I went back now, it would be a lot more helpful.”



Spouse Connections is held from 9 to 10 a.m., the first Wednesday of the month at The Peak on Euphrates River Valley Road. For more information, call (315) 772-6556.



Community members can join the mindfulness walking group from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday until Sept. 27. The group meets at the Family Resource Center in Bldg. 11042 on Mount Belvedere Boulevard. Kids are welcome, with adult supervision, and everyone is asked to dress appropriately for the weather and bring water and snacks.



For more information, call (315) 772-2899 or (315) 955-4794 or visit www.facebook.com/FortDrumArmyVolunteerCorps.