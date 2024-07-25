Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Doctrine - Episode 60 - Army Operations in Maritime Environments

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Story by Randi Stenson 

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, and Col. (Retired) Rich Creed join host Lt. Col. Lisa Becker to discuss the maritime domain, specifically chapter 7, Field Manual 3-0, "Operations." They examine the contributions of the Army in the Pacific theater during WWII and how the Army has shifted during the “Pacific Pivot.” They emphasize the Army’s contributions to all warfighting functions in maritime operations abd weave in the importance of INDOPACOM’s land power network.

