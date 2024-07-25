Breaking Doctrine - Episode 60 - Army Operations in Maritime Environments

Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, and Col. (Retired) Rich Creed join host Lt. Col. Lisa Becker to discuss the maritime domain, specifically chapter 7, Field Manual 3-0, "Operations." They examine the contributions of the Army in the Pacific theater during WWII and how the Army has shifted during the “Pacific Pivot.” They emphasize the Army’s contributions to all warfighting functions in maritime operations abd weave in the importance of INDOPACOM’s land power network.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 12:44 Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US