Keeping giants airborne: The role FCCs play in maintaining the C-5 aboard

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Noel, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, replaces a tire on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 25, 2024. FCCs come from one of the five flight line maintenance career fields: Aerospace Propulsion, Airlift/Special Mission Aircraft Maintenance, Aircraft Hydraulics Systems, Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems and Mobility Air Force Integrated Communications/Navigation/Mission Systems.

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – The C-5M Super Galaxy is a well-known and easily recognizable aircraft in the Department of Defense. Best known for its ability to carry oversized cargo over intercontinental ranges, it is the largest aircraft in the DoD inventory.



Dover AFB has a fleet of 18 C-5s that help support the reputation of the 436th Aerial Port Squadron as the largest aerial port in the DOD. But maintaining such a complex and dynamic aircraft is no easy feat. With a mission to deliver cargo anytime, anywhere, it takes a special group of individuals to maintain the aircraft while aboard.



The individuals tasked to accomplish such a feat is none other than the flying crew chiefs from the 436th and 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadrons.



“Flying crew chief by name, is surprisingly not just a crew chief,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Springer, 436th AMXS flying crew chief instructor. “We’re maintenance personnel that have received the proper qualifications to fly and accompany the airplane on missions by making sure that any maintenance issues that come up are handled in a rapid and efficient manner.”



Flying crew chiefs come from one of the five flight line maintenance career fields: Aerospace Propulsion, Airlift/Special Mission Aircraft Maintenance, Aircraft Hydraulics Systems, Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems and Mobility Air Force Integrated Communications/Navigation/Mission Systems.



“It’s a huge advantage coming from different maintenance backgrounds,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Johnson, 436th AMXS flying crew chief. “We deal with everything and anything on the road. So when we put two minds with varying experiences together, it helps a lot when working through issues.”



In addition to normal aircraft servicing and maintenance tasks, flying crew chiefs are also able to perform specialized tasks such as engine runs without a pilot or engineer present. Along with, refuel/defuel concurrent servicing supervisor, that allows passengers to be loaded simultaneously as the aircraft is being refueled.



“It’s great if you’re good at your job, but it’s just as important to go beyond that,” said Johnson. “I feel that being a flying crew chief is the true definition of being a multi-capable Airman.”



Maintaining an aircraft with four massive engines, more than 7,000 test points, a wingspan of over 200 feet and a thrust of over 200,000 pounds it’s not a position that can be easily accomplished, but instead requires some of the most talented, knowledgeable and professional Airmen to maintain.



“It’s not an easy job making sure the airplane is good, safe and ready, we do a lot of servicing,” said Springer. “But it’s seeing that tangible impact, that global impact, the difference the C-5 can make around the world, that makes this job with its long days enjoyable.”