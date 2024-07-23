USNS Burlington departs Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2024

Photo By Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino | LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) – A Costa Rican traditional dance group pose in...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino | LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) – A Costa Rican traditional dance group pose in front of Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) prior to departure from Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino) see less | View Image Page

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 24, 2024) - USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), a Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, departed from Limón, Costa Rica, July 24, 2024 as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2024.



On Continuing Promise’s fifth visit to Costa Rica, U.S. Navy medical professionals worked alongside medical practitioners from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund to treat almost 1,400 patients and fill over 2,000 prescriptions, while U.S. Navy biomedical equipment technicians repaired and assessed around $250,000 of medical and security equipment throughout Limón and the surrounding community.



Meanwhile, a team of U.S. Army veterinarians worked alongside Costa Rican National Animal Health Service specialists to treat over 650 animals across five sites.



“Taking good care of pets is really important for so many people in the places that we’re visiting,” said Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith, mission commander for Continuing Promise 2024, “So, having a solid veterinary line of effort as a part of our Continuing Promise team is critical.”



Ten U.S. Navy engineering professionals, known as Seabees, put in nearly 500 man-hours of engineering expertise to repair the roof of the library and some electrical systems at Colegio de Limón Diurno. During a community relations project at the same location, Continuing Promise personnel painted the entrance and walls of the school.



“I was very happy to work with the Seabees,” said Electronic Technician 1st Class Lucas Young, assigned to Naval Reserve Center Portland, “Doing the work and making something that is going to last for at least ten to twenty years, that was very rewarding for me.”



U.S. Fleet Forces Band, “Uncharted Waters,” performed for over 500 Costa Ricans at five locations across the region, including several schools and alongside multiple local children’s and cultural bands.



Continuing Promise 2024 underscored the importance of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) initiative through multi-day seminars held at the Ministry of Public Security and Casa de la Cultura in Limón, Costa Rica. During these seminars, U.S. Navy uniformed and civilian experts provided community leaders and members of the Ministry of Public Security the information and tools to help combat gender-based violence and inequality, while sharing personal experiences and reporting process improvements.



USNS Burlington moves on to its next mission stop of Continuing Promise 2024 in Puerto Cortez, Honduras. After that, there are the two remaining mission stops of Continuing Promise 2024 in Columbia and Panama.



USNS Burlington moves on to its next mission stop of Continuing Promise 2024 in Puerto Cortez, Honduras. After that, there are the two remaining mission stops of Continuing Promise 2024 in Columbia and Panama.

USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces leading to greater unity, security and stability.