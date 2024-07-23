Aerospace Career Education Academy students tour McChord Field

Students with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals Aerospace Career Education Academy program experienced various 62d Airlift Wing mission sets during the group’s annual tour of various organizations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 23, 2024. OBAP’s ACE Academy provides middle and high school students with opportunities to meet aerospace professionals throughout their week-long summer academies.



With endorsement from the Federal Aviation Administration, OBAP has played a leading role in establishing ACE Academies nationwide to introduce, educate and guide diverse students towards careers in aerospace. These programs engage over 1,000 students annually.



As an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship Wing, the 62d AW’s influence and inspiration into the lives of these students is helping to guide them toward aviation and aviation-based careers, thereby developing the next generation of ready Airmen and their families.

