Construction Resumes on Critical Repairs for Oswego Breakwater

Photo By Avery Schneider | The Oswego Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse stands as an active aid to navigation at...... read more read more Photo By Avery Schneider | The Oswego Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse stands as an active aid to navigation at the end of a 2,000-foot-long breakwater located off the coast of Oswego, New York, May 12, 2022. The breakwater, maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, ensures safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels travelling on the Great Lakes and the Oswego River. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor, Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials LLC have resumed construction of repairs to the Oswego West Arrowhead Breakwater.



Repairs to the West Arrowhead Breakwater ensure Oswego Harbor’s viability and contributions to the local and national economy and protect the future of some of the area’s best waterfront historical, educational, and recreation opportunities.



“This $9 million federal boost will fund critical repairs to the West Arrowhead Breakwater, ensuring the port in Oswego Harbor is protected and operating at full capacity,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. “Now, the Oswego breakwater can dive into construction this summer, leading to more jobs and better service throughout the harbor’s transportation ecosystem. I am proud to have delivered this federal funding to enhance Oswego Harbor and keep its economic engine strong for generations to come.”



“Oswego Harbor is a critical component of the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting economic growth and strategic value to the nation,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “We look forward to delivering this project on time and within budget, ensuring Oswego’s waterfront continues serving the local community and the country.”



“Oswego Harbor is the largest commercial harbor in New York state on Lake Ontario and has four operating businesses including the Port of Oswego Authority. This project is an investment in business and job growth in Central New York, including local farmers who depend on the port as their connection to internal export markets,” said William W. Scriber, executive director and CEO of the Port of Oswego Authority.



“Completion of this necessary repair will ensure the structural integrity of the National Register of Historic Places’ Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse caisson. The lighthouse has been protecting ships and the harbor for 90 years. Our organization appreciates the efforts of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make this a priority project,” said Mercedes Niess, executive director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego.



Construction from mid-July through October 2024 is focusing on the remaining lighthouse foundation and lakeside, middle portions of the breakwater.



The $9 million project is 100% federally funded.



Work is being conducted by marine barges. Commercial and recreational marine traffic will not be obstructed, but vessels should exercise caution when navigating near the breakwater.



USACE previously completed repairs to 1,100 feet of the West Arrowhead Breakwater’s lake side in 2018 and 2019, and the lighthouse foundation in 2023. These portions will not require additional repairs during the current project.



Repairs to the remainder of the West Arrowhead Breakwater are being conducted under a separate contract, with work continuing through summer 2025. Repairs to Oswego’s Outer West Breakwater are planned for 2025.



Oswego Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 281,000 tons of cargo, including cement & concrete (62%), aluminum (15%), and organic compounds (14%) in 2021. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $18.6 million in business revenue, 79 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $5.9 million in labor income to the transportation sector.



Photos and video of the Oswego West Arrowhead Breakwater are available at:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720300926393/

https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72177720298914566/





The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.