    Two of the highest ranking Soldiers visit Army Sustainment Command

    IOWA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Story by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer visited Rock Island Arsenal and the Army Sustainment Command’s Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson and the ASC team July 24.

    Lt. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, Deputy Commanding General and acting commander of Army Materiel Command, who officiated Hinson’s change of command just days ago, was also there to meet with the highest ranking officer and noncommissioned officer in the Army.

    This visit represented a meeting of minds and a platform to discuss how ASC and AMC are meeting the Army’s needs through delivering ready combat power through prepositioned stock and transforming how we equip and lighten the burden of our warfighters through programs like Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E).

    After their meeting, George took the time to recognize seven individuals from ASC and Joint Munitions Command for their hard work on behalf of the Army and AMC.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 17:09
    Location: IOWA, US
    sustainment
    logistics
    rapid deployment
    R2E

