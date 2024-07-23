Two of the highest ranking Soldiers visit Army Sustainment Command

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer visited Rock Island Arsenal and the Army Sustainment Command’s Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson and the ASC team July 24.



Lt. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, Deputy Commanding General and acting commander of Army Materiel Command, who officiated Hinson’s change of command just days ago, was also there to meet with the highest ranking officer and noncommissioned officer in the Army.



This visit represented a meeting of minds and a platform to discuss how ASC and AMC are meeting the Army’s needs through delivering ready combat power through prepositioned stock and transforming how we equip and lighten the burden of our warfighters through programs like Rapid Removal of Excess (R2E).



After their meeting, George took the time to recognize seven individuals from ASC and Joint Munitions Command for their hard work on behalf of the Army and AMC.

