Army Community Service hosts military spouse orientation at Presidio of Monterey

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (July 25, 2024) — The Presidio of Monterey’s Army Community Service recently held its quarterly military spouse orientation program to welcome new military families as they transition to life in Monterey. The interactive event, held at the General Stilwell Community Center, provided an opportunity for spouses to ask questions and make face-to-face connections with ACS program managers.



ACS support service specialists introduced themselves and shared information about their area of expertise including financial readiness, Army emergency relief, new parent support and employment readiness. Because PoM supports a multi-service military community, Navy Fleet and Family Support Program representatives were also present to talk about available services including counseling and family advocacy.



Charles Lyons, ACS program specialist, recommended that all military spouses attend the orientation as soon as possible, no matter how long they’ve been part of the military community.



“Every military installation worldwide caters their services based on their demographic. Services that they received at Ft. Liberty aren’t necessarily going to be here. We cater our services to students living in Monterey,” Lyons said. “No matter where you’ve been, go to your installation’s spouse orientation. Meet the person who runs that organization. You’ll acclimate faster and better.”



The PoM command team presented an overview of the installation, important safety information and local attraction recommendations. Col. Dan Artino, commander of USAG PoM, spoke to the spouses about their integral role in mission readiness.



“A massive part of the readiness of our military forces to fight and win the nation’s wars is our families,” Artino said. “I can have the most highly trained soldier, the most proficient soldier in the world, ready to go out, but if their mind is worried about the welfare of their family, it doesn’t matter how well trained they are, they’re not going to perform their job the way we need them to perform their job.”



Financial security, a significant factor impacting readiness, was another topic of discussion at the event. Attendees learned how to maximize installation benefits to save money while living in a high cost-of-living area such as Monterey. Recommendations included refueling at AAFES gas stations and grocery shopping at the Ord Military Community commissary, which cites an average savings of 24% compared to local grocery stores. In addition, Price Fitness Center is free for all servicemembers and their dependents and offers a range of classes from yoga to spin.



Mark Maynard-Cabrera, ACS employment readiness specialist, also encouraged spouses to explore employment opportunities to help offset some financial challenges of living in Monterey.



“May I have a show of hands from those in the room who need help with their resumes?” asked Maynard-Cabrera. “Send me your resumes – that is what I am here for. I have the most up-to-date information on employment opportunities in the Monterey area and can help you with professional license reimbursement, career assessments and resume reviews. If your questions involve employment in any way – please reach out to me so I can help.”



Maynard-Cabrera also talked about some of the special hiring authorities for military spouses and family members to include non-competitive hiring into federal positions and other initiatives to increase employment opportunities for military spouses.



Malisa Peterson, an Air Force spouse, had several questions answered during the presentations and left the event with a page full of notes about the resources available to her.



“This was so valuable. I have never been to one of these, and my husband has been in the military for 11 years. This orientation was a one-stop-shop of resources. You just don’t know what you don’t know.”



Several spouses stayed after the presentation to have conversations and exchange contact information with each other.



“Their service is service,” Lyons said about the spouses. “To see even just one connection made at these orientations makes it worth it all.”



The Presidio of Monterey is committed to providing ongoing support to military families. Military families are encouraged to contact the PoM Army Community Service office for more information on upcoming events and available resources. For spouses seeking employment with the Presidio of Monterey, view all current PoM job listings here.