Marking the 76th anniversary of the integration of the U.S. armed forces, federal workforce

Courtesy Photo | President Harry S. Truman shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward Williams...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | President Harry S. Truman shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward Williams on Oct. 13, 1950. Truman signed the executive order integrating the U.S. armed forces on July 26, 1948. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Hailey Bangerezako

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



This year marks the 76th anniversary of Executive Orders 9980 and 9981, signed by President Harry S. Truman on July 26, 1948. These orders prohibit segregation in federal workplaces and the armed forces.



Diverse people have played a significant role in the history of the U.S. armed forces since its inception, contributing to critical moments such as the fight for independence from the British and both World Wars. Their contributions have been crucial to the nation’s success. However, it is important to acknowledge that their experience within the armed forces has not always been equal, with instances of segregation impacting the treatment of diverse service members throughout history.



During World War II, more than one million African American men and women served in the armed forces, while six million worked in the defense industry.



Truman’s attention was drawn to the racial injustices following the brutal attack on Army Sgt. Isaac Woodward, who was blinded in a racially motivated assault on Feb. 12, 1946, in South Carolina while still in uniform only hours after being honorably discharged from the U.S. military. Upon learning of this, Truman called for a federal investigation into Woodward’s case and advocated for integration in the armed forces and federal workplaces. This led to the signing of Executive Orders 9980 and 9981, which ultimately resulted in the integration of both the federal government and armed forces by the end of the Korean Conflict.



Walter Reed acknowledges July 26 as a significant milestone in the history of the U.S. armed forces and pays tribute to those who paved the way for inclusivity and unity within the armed forces and federal workspaces.



Walter Reed has been the training ground for numerous trailblazers in the field of medicine within the armed forces. Those notable figures include U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Hazel Brown, who served as a nursing director at Walter Reed and made history as the first Black woman to achieve flag rank in 1979. Another distinguished individual is Brig. Gen. Shan Bagby, the first Black dental officer to attain the rank of brigadier general, and who served as an instructor at Walter Reed.



“The diversity here at Walter Reed is reflective of the community and country we serve. It is important that all feel included and represented, the value added from shared experiences is truly an advantage our nation holds,” stated Ron Madison, Walter Reed’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officer.



“At the core of Exec Order 9980 is that there will be fair employment practices across the federal government without discrimination based on race, color, religion, or national origin. The order was signed in 1948, and the spirit of it is still in effect today,” Madison added. Through various DEI programs and initiatives, Walter Reed highlights the importance of diversity within the organization while understanding that there is still work to be done, he explained.



“The DEI program by design is adaptable to fit the needs of the staff and leadership and will continue to serve in that capacity,” stated Madison. “We are focused on building and maintaining cohesive teams, offering training, and serving as advisors, celebrating diversity, assessing climate, and making recommendations for improvement, participating in town halls and listening tours, and serving as a resource for staff, service members and leadership, Diversity is our force, equity for all is the goal, and inclusivity is the way we get there. Executive Orders 9980 and 9981, signed 76 years ago, laid the groundwork. We have come a long way and will continue to expand the American dream to all,” he added.