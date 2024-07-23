U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and State of Tennessee hold partnering meeting

Photo By Leon Roberts | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis and Nashville Districts and state of Tennessee...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis and Nashville Districts and state of Tennessee officials hold signed copies of a memorandum of agreement during the Tennessee Partnership Meeting July 24, 2024, at the Ellington Agriculture Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The MOA marked continued cooperation and communication for the purpose of achieving mutual water resource goals that will enhance the quality of life for Tennesseans now and into the future. It also expressed goals to improve interagency coordination, increase communication, seek quality of service, and leverage effective use of resources. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville and Memphis Districts, in collaboration with the State of Tennessee, convened a successful biennial partnering meeting on July 24, 2024.



Hosted by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers, USACE Memphis District Commander Col. Brian Sawser, and USACE Nashville District Commander Lt. Col. Robert Green, the meeting aimed to enhance the cooperation and communication between USACE and other key agencies throughout the state.



Over the years I have worked very closely with the Memphis District and Nashville District,” said David Salyers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation commissioner. “Our relationship with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is so critical and I’m just so thankful for that.”



Additional participants in the event included the Tennessee Departments of, Economic and Community Development, Transportation, and Agriculture; Tennessee Emergency Management Agency; Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency; West Tennessee River Basin Authority and the Tennessee Valley Authority.



“This was a great opportunity to work side-by-side with our partners throughout the state to seek solutions to challenging issues in Tennessee,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “I am always inspired by the amount of progress that can be made when you get a room full of caring and committed professionals together working toward common goals.”



The participants outlined four goals for the meeting. The first was interagency coordination, which focused on streamlining regulatory procedures, standardizing definitions and processes between the state and USACE, and developing and coordinating long-range plans. Another goal was increased coordination through the promotion of two-way communication, understanding programs, and cross-agency notification of substantive statutory or programmatic changes.



The meeting also aimed to improve quality service through seeking customer satisfaction, assuring timely decisions, and being results-oriented. The final goal was to encourage the effective use of resources by sharing and exchanging data, eliminating program duplication, and finding solutions to common problems.



The agenda for the day was designed to foster both formal and informal discussions to identify opportunities across the state for the coming years. Attendees participated in breakout sessions focusing on specific topics, including the future of water supply in Tennessee, regulatory program updates, and enhanced communication during emergency response events.



The partnering meeting concluded with the signing of the partnership agreement between the State of Tennessee and the USACE Memphis and Nashville Districts, solidifying a continued commitment to cooperative efforts and shared goals.



"The signing of the partnership agreement marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to collaborate with our partners across Tennessee," said Col. Brian Sawser, USACE Memphis District commander. "By working together, we can effectively address the diverse challenges we face and ensure the safety, well-being, and prosperity of the communities we serve."



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.