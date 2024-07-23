Leading Change: A conversation with new Water Resources Center Director, Wen Chang on his journey from scholar to director and his vision for WRC

Photo By Ana Allen | Dr. Wen-Huei (Wen) Chang was announced as the new Director of the Institute for Water...... read more read more Photo By Ana Allen | Dr. Wen-Huei (Wen) Chang was announced as the new Director of the Institute for Water Resources Center (WRC) in Alexandria, VA, beginning his position on June 3, 2024. About WRC: The Water Resources Center is a 60-person organization that is a proven leader in forward thinking on water resources issues, economics analyses, social sciences, natural resource management, water supply, flood risk management, and policy research for 55-years. see less | View Image Page

Wen, can you share your journey in becoming the Water Resources Center Director? What experiences and insights have prepared you for this position?



Wen: My journey to becoming the Water Resources Center (WRC) Director has been both exciting and fulfilling. As an immigrant, I began my career as a researcher on a working visa at Michigan State University, supporting USACE as an onsite visiting scholar first at the Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi in 2000, and then at the Institute for Water Resources’(IWR) Alexandria office in 2002. In 2009, I became a U.S. citizen and soon joined IWR as an economist and later as a supervisor. In 2022, I transitioned to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as a Supervisory Economist and Branch Chief before returning to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) IWR in 2024 as the WRC Director. During my tenure at IWR, I have evolved from mostly technical work in the earlier days to focus more on directing programs, managing projects, and leading people. I am very passionate about water resources management and its critical role in infrastructure safety, sustainable economic development, healthy communities, and environmental stewardship. I have had the privilege of leading diverse teams within IWR and across the Corps, sometimes in collaboration with other agencies and internationally, which has prepared me to transition into my current position.



How do you envision your leadership impacting the Water Resources Center’s mission and objectives?



Wen: I envision my leadership driving the Water Resources Center towards greater innovation and collaboration, and to identify emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in the field of water resources management and develop proactive strategies to address them effectively. My goal is to harness the diverse talents within our team to address the complex challenges of water resource management. By fostering an environment of open communication and continuous learning, I aim to enhance our strategic, operational, and tactical approaches. My focus will be on leveraging our expertise in economics, social sciences, natural resource management, IWRM, planning and policy research, and many other areas to develop solutions that benefit USACE and the nation. I would like to set up a clear strategic vision and direction for WRC, aligning its goals and objectives with broader mission priorities. This also involves identifying our own identity with a branding effort.



Collaboration often drives innovation in the field of water resources. How do you plan to foster partnerships and collaboration within the center and beyond?



Wen: I recognize the importance of collaboration and partnership in addressing complex water resources issues. I will foster a collaborative work culture both within and outside of WRC, encouraging open communication, knowledge sharing, and interdisciplinary collaboration among staff, stakeholders, and external partners. I believe we can resolve complex issues more effectively and efficiently by leveraging the collective expertise and resources of diverse partners to develop innovative solutions and achieve greater impact. By engaging with national and international governmental and non-governmental organizations, we can bring diverse perspectives and expertise to our projects.



In what ways do you believe the Water Resources Center can adapt to emerging technologies and methodologies to stay at the forefront of the field?



Wen: To stay at the forefront of the field, WRC will continue to monitor all key indicators such as population growth and change, budget constraints, climate change, urbanization, and new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, to anticipate future water resources issues and their potential impacts on infrastructure, ecosystems, and communities. We will foster strategic partnerships and collaborations with government agencies, academia, industries, and Non-Governmental Organizations to leverage expertise, share knowledge, and exchange best practices. By engaging with a diverse range of stakeholders, we can enhance our collective understanding of emerging trends and develop better strategies. WRC will also contribute to developing policy frameworks and guidelines that support proactive and adaptive water resources management, and continue to build capacity within USACE and its partners to anticipate and respond to future challenges. Promoting innovation and technology adoption as key drivers of future solutions will be a priority, and supporting new initiatives, technologies, and approaches will be essential.

Addressing environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important. How do you plan to integrate this theme into the center's initiatives?



Wen: Environmental sustainability is a critical component of our mission, not just for WRC or IWR, but for the entire USACE and the nation. One of the most significant challenges affecting the Corps and water resource management is the increasing complexity and uncertainty associated with climate change, which complicates existing challenges such as flooding, drought, sea-level rise, and water quality degradation, while introducing new uncertainties. WRC can leverage and utilize our existing expertise to expand research and analysis to ensure environmental sustainability and better understand impacts such as climate change on our infrastructure and water resources. A recent example is the Climate Risk Informed Decision Analysis (CRIDA) methodology, which has been translated into several languages and is gaining international acceptance. WRC can further inform decision-making processes and help prioritize budget and climate adaptation efforts, promoting green infrastructure, implementing nature-based solutions, and aligning our policies with environmental conservation goals.



The Water Resources Center has a rich history of impactful innovations. Are there any particular areas, programs, or projects you're eager to explore or enhance during your tenure?



Wen: WRC has historically hosted many innovative efforts for the Corps, including the first agency-wide certified Regional Economic model (RECONS), the Climate Risk Informed Decision Analysis (CRIDA) methodology, the Collaboration and Public Participation Center of Expertise (CPCX), the International Center for Integrated Water Resource Management (ICIWaRM), IWR Planning Suite, Beach-FX, social benefits study, ecosystem goods and services valuation methods, and the National Economic Development and Regional Economic Development Manuals and guidance, just to name a few. We should continue to collaborate with stakeholders to identify and implement effective strategies for addressing water management challenges. WRC's advantage lies in our human capital and collaborations with others, allowing us to conduct innovative interdisciplinary studies and leverage the best talents across the country.



As the new Director, what are your thoughts on fostering a supportive and inclusive environment within the Water Resources Center for diverse perspectives and talents?



Wen: I believe human capital is our biggest asset, and one of the unique characteristics of the Corps’ workforce is the transition from predominately male Caucasian engineers as represented by baby boomers to a multi-generational and more diverse staff in recent decades. I have always been actively working with our agency to improve Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility. I co-founded an employee resource group at the Corps, the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Community, to bring cultural awareness and a sense of belonging to our agency. At WRC, inclusion is a top priority, as we believe everyone should feel welcome and have a sense of belonging regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, age, or any other factor. Developing and maintaining qualified and diverse leadership and teams is critical for mission effectiveness and essential to social well-being and national security. We should foster a culture of trust and leverage institutional knowledge with innovative ideas, accepting the experiences, culture, characteristics, and backgrounds each staff member brings to the organization. I believe diversity drives innovation and enhances problem-solving, and I will promote a culture of respect, equity, and inclusion by encouraging open dialogue and valuing diverse perspectives.



Looking ahead, what are your aspirations for the Water Resources Center under your leadership? How do you hope to leave your mark on the center's legacy? Anything else you’d like to add?



Wen: Looking ahead, my aspirations for the Water Resources Center include positioning us as a global leader in water resources management. I aim to leave a mark of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and embracing new technologies, we can tackle the most pressing water resources issues of our time. I also want to ensure that our work has a lasting positive impact on communities, the environment, and the economy. Lastly, I am committed to building a strong, inclusive team where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute their best. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of a sense of belonging for all WRC family members. Together, we can achieve great things and make a significant difference in the field of water resources.