Bombs Away! 2ID Soldier wins long drive competition

A member of the Silver Wings Parachute Demonstration Team out of Fort Moore, Ga., parachutes onto the Fort Jackson Golf Club, July 22, 2024 as part of the opening of the final day of the World Long Drive and Military Long Drive competitions.

For one sniper team leader in the 2nd Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, hitting a golf ball wasn’t for distance. He found out July 22 that hitting a golf ball a long way can became far more lucrative.



Brendan Ridge won the Military Long Drive Championship held at Fort Jackson, South Carolina with a drive of 348 yards.



Twelve active duty, retired, or reserve service members from around the country competed at the event. As winner of the military championship, Ridge automatically qualified to compete in the open division at the World Long Drive Championship, Aug. 8-11 in Atlanta. He also received $10,000 for his win.



“It feels bad to say it, but I was here just to kind of see what was going to happen because I mostly play regular golf,” the staff sergeant said. “So, I was kind of open minded and the win is a huge surprise.”



Ridge had to win competitions at his post to qualify for the finals, and then had to battle some heavy hitters from across the services including Mikael Dubois – an Air Force pilot who won the last Military Long Drive Championship held at Fort Jackson in 2019.



“After I graduated college, I wanted to play a lot of golf,” said the infantryman with four years in service. “I just didn’t know this was an opportunity for the military specifically, or never really thought to go into it or regular golf. I’m glad I discovered it.”



Ridge met Dubois on the driving range before the first round that, he professed, helped calm him down for the tournament.



“He told me that getting balls in play matters a lot and just have fun with it,” Ridge said. “I think going into it with that attitude, loosened me up. Once I started getting balls in the grid and knowing that I was getting out there, like 310-320 yards, I figured I might have a shot at this.”



David Livingstone, chief commercial officer for World Long Drive said it was special to hold the MLD competition again on Fort Jackson.



The competition was held there in 2019, with plans to return, but the COVID pandemic forced a delay until this year.



Livingstone said the group appreciates “being able to be a part of this organization, seeing what this base does to prepare our young Soldiers, young men and women, and exposing our athletes to the community here.



“It’s fantastic and just the excitement and energy they get from hitting in front of these Soldiers.”



According to the WLD, the event is the ultimate, full-throttle competition to see who can outlast their opponent by hitting a golf ball the farthest.