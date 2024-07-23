We Are MSC: Brothers’ Family Ties Help Create Close-Knit Crew Aboard USNS Apalachicola

Photo By Ryan Carter | Virginia Beach, Va. (July 15, 2024) - Henry Noris, Supply Officer, left, and Kwabino...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Carter | Virginia Beach, Va. (July 15, 2024) - Henry Noris, Supply Officer, left, and Kwabino Noris, Steward Cook, right, both assigned to USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13), pose for a photo during a tiger cruise hosted by the ship July 15, 2024. During the tiger cruise friends and family of the Civil Service Mariners spent time aboard a sea-going vessel to learn about the ship's day-to-day operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter) see less | View Image Page

In February 2023, the Navy accepted delivery of the spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Apalachicola (T-EPF 13) ushering in a new era for one of Military Sealift Command’s most versatile platforms. It is the first EPF with Flight II specifications, incorporating medical capability and the ability to support V-22 osprey flight operations.



With a crew size of only 25, every civil service mariner aboard Apalachicola has to perform multiple duties to ensure mission success which makes working together vital. Brothers Kwabino and Henry Noris, who lead the ship’s supply department, understand this. So, they use their family ties to help create a close-knit bond among the crew strengthening unity and camaraderie onboard.



Kwabino Noris, 46, is the steward cook aboard Apalachicola. His brother Henry, 41, is the ship’s supply officer. Serving their country has always been a family affair. Their father is a retired senior chief in the U.S. Navy, and before Kwabino joined MSC, he served in the U.S. Army.



“I served in the Army for six years as a food service specialist,” said the Virginia Beach, Virginia, native. “When I was getting out, I saw MSC was hiring and their headquarters was in Norfolk, Virginia, close to home so I just decided to try it.”



Kwabino joined MSC in March 2004. It wasn’t long after, he began recruiting his younger brother.



“When he first joined, he tried to get me to come in, and I heard the whole military thing and I was like ‘I’m not joining the military,’” said Henry, also from Virginia Beach. “But after a few years of watching him and seeing what he was doing, I knew it was time.”



In 2008, Henry took the oath to become a mariner. Since then, he and his brother’s career paths have essentially aligned. Both joined as entry-level supply utilitymen (SU) and worked their way up the ranks through hard work and taking advantage of the opportunities MSC offered.



“We started as SUs but stayed focused on moving ahead,” said Henry. “We both just put in the work to get to where we wanted to be. We took classes that MSC offered, got our qualifications, put in our packages and promoted up the ranks.”



“I’ve sailed at every cook position up to steward cook,” said Kwabino. “Only position I haven’t sailed as is chief steward. But I’ve sailed at every other level and taken on every challenge along the long way.”



This is the fourth time in their careers they have sailed together – having been shipmates aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) and USNS Supply (T-AOE 6).



“Whenever we’re together, there is a lot of joking and sometimes a lot of catching up too because there are periods of time where we don’t see each other. But he’s a great professional, and I try my best so we’re always going to do some good things when we’re together,” said Kwabino.



Most mariners would probably agree that aboard every ship, supply department sets the tone for morale. Mariners in supply department ensure crew is fed well, living quarters are comfortable and invaluable parts and consumables are on order. With Kwabino leading the culinary department and Henry the logistics department, a family atmosphere emanates throughout the crew.



“Just growing up, we’ve always been a tight-knit family and that’s something we try to have here,” said Kwabino. “We get together out in town and go bowling, and have dinner, we even break out the cornhole boards on the flight deck when we can. There is a lot of unity and camaraderie.”



“From the top down - the captain, chief engineer, SCO (ship’s communications officer), SUs and everybody else, make this ship one of my favorites,” added Henry. “The number one rule is ‘no drama.’ We don’t do drama here. It’s good spirits and we get the job done. It’s actually a family affair, and this is one of the best crew’s I’ve ever sailed with.”



The Noris’ family commitment to service has extended beyond the brothers. Kwabino’s wife also serves with MSC. He says his daughter, a recent college graduate, is considering joining MSC as well. And Henry’s oldest son will be joining the U.S. Air Force later this year. It is something they are proud of just as their father is seeing his sons’ success.



“Our father thinks it is cool we’re serving together on the same ship, and he’s happy to know his sons are doing something positive with their lives,” said Henry.



“We made the choice to serve our country and make it a career. To be able to support each other and depend on each other while we’re doing that makes it a little easier,” added Kwabino.