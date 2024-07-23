Fort Detrick Awarded Army Superior Unit Award

Photo By lanessa hill | Mr. Davis Tindoll, Director of Installation Management Command Sustainment Directorate...... read more read more Photo By lanessa hill | Mr. Davis Tindoll, Director of Installation Management Command Sustainment Directorate presents Fort Detrick Garrison Commander Christopher Chung and all garrison employees the Army Superior Unit Award during an employee all hands July 24, 2024, in the Fort Detrick auditorium. see less | View Image Page

US Army Garrison Fort Detrick was awarded the Army Superior Unit Award on July 24 during an employee all hands held in the Fort Detrick Auditorium.



The award, signed by Secretary of the Army, Mrs. Christine Wormuth, was presented by Mr. Davis Tindoll, Director of Installation Management Command Sustainment Directorate, who explained the significance of this award and said everyone should be extremely proud to receive this.



“This award is typically given to active-duty unit organizations. It’s a big deal. For you, all employees who were assigned to Fort Detrick, civilian or military from Feb. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021, this is a permanent award that will go into your permanent records and each garrison employee will receive a lapel pin. Take pride in this award”, said Tindoll.



It was during this timeframe that much of the world shut down and we altered our movements and interactions, globally, as everyone navigated through the C19 pandemic.



The Army Superior Unit Award and streamer is awarded in peacetime to Army units who display outstanding meritorious performance of a difficult and challenging mission carried out under extraordinary circumstances that resulted in safe communities and preservation of lives across military communities.



The collective effort and selflessness of each individual and unit serving Soldiers, civilians, families, and retirees will have a lasting impact for years to come. The dedication and outstanding performance of United States Army Installation Management Command and Fort Detrick is in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon themselves, and the United States Army.



The rare award will hang in the command building with pride and the streamer was placed on the Installation Management Command flag by Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Chung and Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills.