Fort McCoy has new senior commander as new commanding general takes charge at 88th Readiness Division in July 2024 ceremony

Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi receives the flag from Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of the U.S. Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, to take command of the 88th Readiness Division on July 20, 2024, during a change-of-command ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Ricciardi took command of the division from Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Jones/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi took command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker during a change-of-command ceremony July 20 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area.



Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of the U.S. Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, served as the presiding officer for the ceremony.



Ricciardi was previously he was assigned as the Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Installation Management Command since June 2023. In addition to the commanding general of the 88th, he will also be the senior commander for Fort McCoy.



According to his biography, Ricciardi was commissioned through the U.S. Military Academy. He obtained master’s degrees in strategic studies from the Army War College and Purdue University. He additionally obtained a doctorate from Benedictine University.



His additional command assignments include the 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Fort Shafter, Hawaii; 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, Saco, Maine; 605th Engineer Detachment, Darien, Ill.; 863rd Engineer Battalion, Darien, Ill.; and A/863rd Engineer Battalion, Kankakee, Ill.



Ricciardi has served in a variety of military assignments spanning his career of more than 30 years, his biography also states. Some of his additional assignments include Deputy Commanding General, 81st Readiness Division, Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Deputy Chief of Staff, G3, 416th Theater Engineer Command, Darien, Ill.; Deputy Chief of Staff, G7, 9th Mission Support Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii; Deputy Brigade Commander, 3rd Brigade, 104th Division, Fort Belvoir, Va.; and Assistant Professor of Military Science, University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.



Ricciardi’s operational deployments include serving as the Operations and Logistics Officer for Combined Joint Task Force 180 from November 2002 to June 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan; Operations and Intelligence Officer for the 172nd Corps Support Group in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Iraq; and Commander of the 863rd Engineer Battalion, Task Force Line Backer, from October 2010 to August 2011 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan.



Ricciardi’s military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Army Staff Identification Badge.



According to the Army Reserve, the 88th Readiness Division is headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., and Fort McCoy and is a two-star command which provides services and Base Operations Support (BASOPS) to more than 46,500 Army Reserve Soldiers, 2,594 Active Guard and Reserve (AGR) Soldiers and 2,524 civilians serving in 525 units at 277 sites with 579 facilities totaling 10,341,955 square feet of facility space on 18,113 acres of land throughout 19 states in the northwestern U.S. from the Ohio River Valley to the Pacific Coast.



The 88th manages 14 local training areas across 11 states covering 7,795 acres. Local training areas provide Soldiers opportunities to perform in their jobs, train close to home, and make the most out of battle assemblies by offering units the use of facilities, grounds, and training venues to include convoy operations, organizational maintenance, engineer equipment dig sites, as well as field training exercises.



The most recent addition to 88th’s services and support is the 88th Fort McCoy Draw Yard. The Draw Yard is a set of common military equipment (mostly vehicles and generators), available at Fort McCoy for exercise and transient training unit use. The goal is to reduce transportation costs and Reception, Staging, Onward movement, and Integration (RSOI) time for exercise and transient training units during their rotation.



Accomplishing the 88th’s mission is a full-time support force of 42 AGR Soldiers, 1,227 military technicians, 105 Department of the Army civilians plus 42 Troop Program Unit Soldiers as well as contractors assigned throughout the northwest region.



Additionally, the 88th coordinates Army Music support to the 19-state-region with the command and control of four U.S. Army Bands in seven locations.



The history and lineage of the 88th Division began a century ago in August of 1917.



The 88th Division was created following the passage of the Selective Service Act of 1917 and the registration of approximately 10 million men. National Army draftees from North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois, became the 88th Division at Camp Dodge, Iowa.



Learn more about the 88th by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil/88thRD.



(Article prepared by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, and the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office.)