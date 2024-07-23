Air Force’s first female active-duty fire chief: A trailblazer

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Chief Master Sgt. Vanessa Espinoza poses at a fire station June 21, 2024, at Hill Air...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Chief Master Sgt. Vanessa Espinoza poses at a fire station June 21, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Espinoza is the first female active-duty Air Force fire chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

A few months ago, Hill Air Force Base’s Fire and Emergency Services marked a historic milestone within the Air Force when Chief Master Sergeant Vanessa Espinoza ascended to the role of the first female active-duty fire chief. Her journey to chief is a testament to her unwavering determination, resilience, and passion for service.

“Upon hearing the news of my promotion to chief, I was genuinely taken aback,” Chief Master Sgt. Espinoza said. “The sheer happiness that washed over me was a testament to the countless hours of hard work and dedication I had poured into my career.”

Espinoza has dedicated 20 years to the Air Force and chose firefighting because helping people in an emergency intrigued her. After taking a community firefighting intro course, she realized firefighting was the career she wanted to pursue, especially within the military.

Having navigated a career in a traditionally male-dominated field, Espinoza has faced her share of challenges. An initial challenge she encountered was lack of high-ranking female role models.

However, when Espinoza was selected to become a military training instructor for basic training, she finally found inspiration seeing female commanders and chiefs in action.

“Some individuals doubted my place in the career field and attempted to discourage me. As time passed, I witnessed other women breaking down barriers and empowering each other, which strengthened me,” she said. “Observing their leadership skills inspired me and instilled the belief that I could also excel in such roles.”

She added she is grateful for the supportive male mentors who also believed in her. “Despite facing self-doubt, their guidance and tough love prepared me for the demanding nature of our job, where remaining calm under pressure and making critical decisions is crucial for saving lives,” she said.

“Vanessa is the prime example of perseverance,” said 775th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Chief Javie Blanco. “From a tough childhood, challenging career path, and now a trailblazer in her career field, she has always found a way to defeat all obstacles.”

Espinoza aimed initially to be the perfect leader, ensuring everyone felt empowered and taken care of. However, not too long after she made chief while she was deployed to Kuwait, she learned being a perfect leader means maneuvering through obstacles and finding solutions. She said she had to find a balance between being present while also allowing her team to work independently.

During her deployment, a massive 15,000 square-foot warehouse caught on fire. Recognizing the deteriorating conditions and that no people were inside the facility, she made a safety call to switch to a defensive firefighting operation. This decision reflected the prioritization of firefighter safety over potential property salvage.

“It was at that moment I realized the potential consequences if someone had been killed. While a warehouse can be rebuilt, a life cannot be brought back,” she said.

“Reflecting on this incident, I understood the importance of transitioning between different leadership styles, such as transformational and situational leadership, to effectively manage and lead a team in emergency situations,” said Espinoza. “Moving forward, I will carry this lesson with me and ensure that I show up, provide input, the importance of trust and support my team without second-guessing myself.”

Now, as the first female active-duty fire chief, Espinoza is motivated to pay it forward. She plans to mentor and inspire the next generation of firefighters, regardless of gender.

“I want to instill in them the belief that with dedication and perseverance, they can achieve greatness in the Air Force,” she said. “It's important for them to embrace their unique talents and never let setbacks discourage them. By striving to improve the Air Force and taking care of their fellow firefighters and Airmen, they can make a lasting impact and inspire others to do the same.”

Espinoza left Hill this month and is moving to be the installation fire chief at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. She said she views her time at Hill as a valuable experience and found the people rewarding to work with in 775th Civil Engineering Squadron.

“Overall, my time at Hill pushed me to grow as a leader, taught me valuable lessons, and allowed me to collaborate with a talented and diverse team,” she said. “From the lowest- to the highest-ranking Airmen or civilian, every person in this department contributes to its success with pride, dedication, and hunger for making a difference in the community. I am leaving here as a stronger individual and leader because of each one of them.”

Looking forward, Espinoza said her goals include fulfilling her commitment to fire prevention training, completing her master’s degree, and writing a book dedicated to children in the child protective system.

A foster child herself, she wants to share her story to inspire hope and that life is full of possibilities, regardless of the challenges.

“People didn't see me coming, but I proved them wrong,” said Espinoza. “Criticism exists everywhere, but it's how you handle it that matters. Don't let others define your path. Own your skills and make your own way.”

Espinoza’s milestone is not the first time Hill Air Force Base has made history with women firefighters.

In 2004, Chief Master Sergeant Fire Chief Sandy Cooper became the first female chief in the Air Force Reserve, and currently, 775th CES’s Tiana Bykowski is the highest-ranking female civilian Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention.