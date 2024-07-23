Hometown News Release: Chares City Soldier outperforms in high-stakes National Guard training event

CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota - Spc. Ethan Lytle, of Harlan, Iowa, was recognized as a top performer during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) exercise at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 2024.



Lytle stood out amongst his peers through his hard work and outstanding performance setting up and running a refueling station during the exercise. His actions made multiple missions possible.



Lytle represents today’s Iowa Army National Guard, which consists of 7,000 Citizen Soldiers based in more than 40 communities across the state. Lytle, a 2022 graduate of Harlan High School, is a 92F Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the Company H, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.



Lytle was one of nearly 5,000 Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers that took part in the training exercise.



During the training exercise, men and women demonstrated a variety of combat skills. Soldiers fired several different weapon systems, low-crawled through the dirt, and carried their packs and tents through the woods.



