Fort Leavenworth community makes blood drive a success

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Members of the Fort Leavenworth community turned out and made a difference during a blood drive on post, July 11.



“Officials from the blood center gave us a preliminary report of 64 units collected, far surpassing the 40-unit goal. These donations may help as many as 192 people in the Kansas City-area get the lifesaving blood they need,” said Col. Shane Mendenhall, Munson Army Health Center director and commanding officer.



The event was conducted by Community Blood Center of Kansas City, one of two organizations that regularly conduct blood drives on post.



“The drive was very well attended. It went smoothly and we sincerely appreciate all your efforts in helping us save lives,” said Wendy Eisele, a CBC Kansas City official who shared a summary of the event, coordinated through the health center’s clinical laboratory.



Some blood collection organizations in Kansas City-area have declared a blood emergency due to a significant drop in blood donations.



According to a statement from CBC Kansas City, in the past several weeks, donations have been hundreds short of what is needed to meet hospital demand, placing a strain on the region’s blood supply during the critical summer months.



Officials from the American Red Cross, which also works with Munson to conduct blood drives on post said they are also seeing their collections struggle this summer and there is a demand for all types of blood, especially O negative.



“Full summer calendars and holiday plans may prevent regular donors from being able to give, but every donation counts in the mission to keep blood products stocked for patients who need them,” said Evan Woods, account manager from the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri. “It’s also recognized as a time of higher risk for car accidents, especially among teen drivers. A single car accident victim may require as many as 100 units of blood.”



Both organizations said there is a greater demand during the summer months.



This blood drive got an additional boost in participation after representatives, or "mayors", from base housing areas on post shared the message directly to residents in their communities.



“I scheduled my appointment when they passed the word to the mayors that they needed more donors,” said Shanna Cheatham, Pawnee Village mayor, who donated with friends.



CBC Kansas City shared in their preliminary report that the event had 31 first time donors.



“That is phenomenal,” Eisele said.



“We appreciate the volunteers to who came out to support the blood drive and we really would like to keep the momentum going,” said Mendenhall.



The next opportunity on post to donate blood this summer is Saturday, Aug. 17, when the American Red Cross will be at the Frontier Community Chapel.



CBC Kansas City’s next event on post is scheduled later this fall, on Nov. 6.



Donors need to wait 56 days between donations in order to give their body time to replenish plasma, platelets and red blood cells.



For the latest information on blood donation and other health, wellness and TRICARE news please follow the Munson Army Health Center Facebook Page

