National Guard leader to troops in Kosovo: NCOs must uphold their expertise for national defense

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo—The National Guard’s top enlisted leader discussed readiness, the importance of continuous improvement, and the impact the enlisted force has on defense strategy during an enlisted town hall here June 26.



"Your role as NCOs is to be subject matter experts, and the subsequent responsibility is to educate and empower others," said SEA Tony Whitehead, senior enlisted advisor to the National Guard Bureau chief.



Whitehead visited Georgia and Iowa National Guard Soldiers stationed at Camp Bondsteel, Camp Film City, and various installations across Kosovo where U.S. and allied partner troops were present.



"No one wants to do the job more than our Soldiers and Airmen, Whitehead said. “We are the primary combat reserve for the Ar. We see the threat here in our backyard [in Kosovo], what's happening in our backyard in the U.S., and we will be on our toes for a long time, said Whitehead.



This year marked 25 years since the end of the Kosovo War, known as Liberation Day for the Republic of Kosovo and the initial deployment of the NATO-led international peacekeeping force—KFOR. U.S. troops continue participating in the KFOR mission to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all Kosovo citizens.



"We have over 27 partner nations here, with one goal: to provide safety and security to the communities of Kosovo. That doesn't happen unless you've got the right people at the right time," said Whitehead.



Referencing the Southwest border mission and the history of the National Guard, the SEA discussed the type of missions and crucial tasks associated with protecting the homeland.



"The National Guard has been serving our community since the 1900s when President Woodrow Wilson decided that the only way to maintain security on the border was to activate National Guard units from Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico," said Whitehead. "This historical legacy is a testament to the importance of our role in maintaining security."



More than a century later, over 25,000 Soldiers and Airmen from all 50 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia are deployed across the globe—steadfast in their promise to America, supporting global combatant commands in efforts to keep borders safe and prevent war by deterring adversaries from hostile actions.



As part of his visit, the SEA also visited the Kosovo Security Forces training command, which included an NCO academy, where he met with Kosovo Brig. Gen. Jeton Dreshaj, training and doctrine command commander. The two leaders discussed Kosovo and Iowa partnership—formalized in 2011 under the Defense Department National Guard State Partnership Program. One key discussion topic was the growth and development of the Kosovo Security Force's senior enlisted personnel.



"We are so grateful to have professionals from the U.S. here supporting us and helping us train our force," said Dreshaj.



The partnership's first collaborative training event involved senior NCOs from the Iowa National Guard's Regional Training Institute conducting the first Kosovo Security Force NCO Course.



"We established everything from scratch almost 14 years ago and laid the foundations of the NCO corps," said Dreshaj. "We must continue growing in education and professionalism. With all the challenges and threats, we are seeing, we need to be prepared and educate our forces on adaptability."



Since their partnership began, Iowa Guardsmen and Kosovo military personnel have conducted subject matter expert engagements in cyber, medical, weapons, vehicle maintenance and physical security.



While visiting with troops, Whitehead thanked them for their service and sacrifice, leaving their jobs and families to secure and defend the freedoms Americans cherish.



"As we prepare to celebrate our nation's independence, we must understand our partners and allies depend on us to support them in global security,” said Whitehead. “The capabilities we bring to the fight have never been more vital."



"Looking through our history books, you will see that we had to fight for those freedoms,” said Whitehead.“We must motivate our Soldiers to understand that they are a part of independence and liberty for global security. We have Soldiers in this room who will lead us into the next fight whenever possible."

