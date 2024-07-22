Fort McCoy holds July 2024 session of Installation Planning Board; senior leaders attend

Photo By Claudia Neve | Participants in the Fort McCoy Installation Planning Board meeting participate in a...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | Participants in the Fort McCoy Installation Planning Board meeting participate in a meeting July 18, 2024, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Patrick J. Appelman; Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, then Fort McCoy senior commander and 88th Readiness Division commanding general; Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi, now the Fort McCoy senior commander and 88th commanding general; Col. Stephen Messenger, then-Fort McCoy Garrison commander; and Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, now Fort McCoy Garrison commander; all attended. The overall meeting was organized by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO). The purpose of the IPB, according to the agenda, is it serves as a “forum for identifying, assessing, and providing a common operating picture regarding installationwide planning requirements.” (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy held an annual session of its Installation Planning Board (IPB) on July 18 at McCoy’s Community Center that included senior leaders and upcoming leaders at Fort McCoy.



Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Patrick J. Appelman; Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, then Fort McCoy senior commander and 88th Readiness Division commanding general; Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi, now the Fort McCoy senior commander and 88th commanding general; Col. Stephen Messenger, then-Fort McCoy Garrison commander; and Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, now Fort McCoy Garrison commander; all attended.



The overall meeting was organized by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis and Integration Office (PAIO). The purpose of the IPB, according to the agenda, is it serves as a “forum for identifying, assessing, and providing a common operating picture regarding installationwide planning requirements.”



It also enhances “collaborative communication and decisions installationwide” and “ensures resourcing decisions are aligned with the installation’s strategic business plan.”



Most importantly, according to the agenda, it’s a meeting where the IMCOM-Readiness director and the senior commander can be directly updated about things at Fort McCoy. And installation officials can receive approval of the coming years Integrated Priority List.



PAIO planners stated the IPB also integrates the garrison, installation service providers, and tenant organizations. Additionally, the IPB goes through all these steps in the meeting to ensure resourcing decisions are aligned with the Installation Strategic Plan and operationalize with the IMCOM principle of sustainability.



At the conclusion of the meeting, Appelman discussed his appreciation for the work being done at Fort McCoy.



“This is a great garrison,” Appelman said. “It’s not just OCAR (Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve), we hold you up — IDR — we talk about this being one of the best garrisons in all of IDR. And it’s really obvious with all the good work that you’re doing, … and we thank you. I’m going to get back here as fast as I can. Hopefully not when it’s 3 feet under snow. … We were thrilled to be here and are looking forward to getting back next time.”



Several garrison employees were also recognized by Appelman with coins of excellence for doing work above and beyond. These employees were nominated by their supervisors and directors.



Earning coins were:



— Directorate of Emergency Services: Ryan Wilke, fire department; Joe Ernst and Jonathan Juran, police department.



— Directorate of Public Works: Carol Tester, work order assistant.



— Directorate of Human Resources: Jamie Gular, Civilian Personnel Team Lead.



— Fort McCoy Resource Management Office: Kimberly Raap, financial management specialist, and Travis Todd, plans and programs specialist.



— Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation: Skylar Audiss, recreation assistant; Angie Kast, Child Development Center director.



— Fort McCoy PAIO — Jobi Spolum, management analyst.



— Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security: Brooks Lundeen, range officer.



The next IPB will take place in 2025.



