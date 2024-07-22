North Miami Beach Sailor Promotes Opportunity through Navy Awareness

MIAMI -- Engineman 1st Class (EN1) Delroy Tate, originally from North Miami Beach, Fla., and attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, had dreams of playing professional football, enrolling in multiple colleges to chase that dream.



In 2015, Tate earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Lindenwood University, in St. Charles, Mo., and by the summer of 2016, he found himself as a college graduate with no football career in sight. Tate knew something wasn’t working and realized he had to make a change.



“Before I joined the Navy, I encountered a series of events that led me to sleeping on the floor of my sister’s apartment,” Tate said. “I tried a lot of different jobs like valet driver and retail associate, even modeling. I was working as a preschool teacher and one day I just had an awakening. I felt like I was wasting my time and my potential.”



Tate said he could not understand how all the years of paying for college and schoolwork were leading him nowhere fast. He wanted a better life.



“I had worked so hard, and I knew that I could do more,” said Tate. “I needed autonomy. I was done living paycheck to paycheck and not knowing if I would have the chance to get that independence. That’s why I talked with a family member who set me up with a recruiter.”



Tate’s cousin, retired Senior Chief Corpsman, Melissa Cooper, and his brother-in-law, retired Senior Chief Navy Counselor Reginald Miller, both served for 22 years and knew firsthand about the opportunities that come from honorable service.



“My brother-in-law, Reggie Miller, was actually a recruiter at the time I enlisted,” said Tate, smiling. “He helped me connect with a recruiter out of his district, NTAG Rocky Mountains [in] Denver, Colorado. When they told me about the promotion opportunities and that I could reach my goal of getting a master’s degree for free, I was in.”



In October of 2016, Delroy began a change in his life that would take him down a path of success, shipping off to America’s Navy bootcamp.



After graduating from Boot Camp and upon completion of initial training, “A” school, he reported to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73.) where he was able to rise in the ranks quickly.



Promoting to first class petty officer within his first four years, an achievement usually accomplished in seven or more years, EN1Tate said that the Navy has done a lot for him, providing a clear path for upward mobility.



“[The Navy] has provided me the opportunity to be a leader,” Tate said. “It has given me the financial stability to help family members and purchase my first home.”



Along with upward mobility and competitive compensation, America’s Navy provides a variety of benefits such as health care, education and credentialing while also offering an attractive retirement for those who accumulate twenty or more years of active-duty service.



Hoping to be an inspiration to his 3-year-old son, Adonis, EN1 said that the financial stability and benefits he acquired with a successful Naval career not only supports the mission but also his family, which he said is a huge priority.



When the opportunity to return home and become a recruiter arose, Tate leapt at the opportunity to continue serving while also helping others overcome their struggles and obtain success in America’s Navy.



Since the beginning of his tour with NTAG Miami two years ago, Tate has successfully recruited more than 60 new Sailors, earning him a Navy Commendation Medal and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



“I am extremely proud of Petty Officer Tate’s accomplishments,” said Cmdr. Johnny Lykins, commanding officer, NTAG Miami. “His passion for the Navy and personal experiences has led to his superior performance and enables him to speak to potential recruits from a knowledgeable position.”



“I wanted to spread Navy awareness and give the people of Miami real insight about the Navy and what it has to offer,” Tate said proudly. “Recruiting is important to me; I give people a chance to change their lives.”



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.

