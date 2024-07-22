Military Medical Innovation Event To Showcase Latest in Research, Medical Technology

Medical innovations are transforming the way health care is delivered in the Military Health System. The Defense Health Agency and the National Museum of Health and Medicine are pleased to announce the “Military Medical Innovation: The Future is Here” program scheduled for July 27, 2024. The family friendly event starts at 10a.m. and runs until noon. The event is free and open to the public.



“The Military Medical Innovation program is a great opportunity for families to learn about the nation’s investment in research and development of new technologies to improve the care and welfare of service members and their families,” said Andrea Schierkolk, the museum’s public programs manager.

Attendees can expect displays of fascinating technology used by MHS providers to care for service members, retirees, and their families. This year’s station presenters include:



• DHA Legacy Evolutionary Analytics Program Management Office

• DHA Medical Simulation and Training Program Management Office

• DHA Web & Mobile Technology Program Management Office

• Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

• Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

• Uniformed Services University

• 711th Human Performance Wing Air Force Research Laboratory



With improving technology in simulation systems, training models such as manikins can have different training tasks based on their environment and the type of medical care needed to treat the simulated injury. For instance, a manikin can simulate combat casualty care on a battlefield or surgical conditions in a hospital operating room.



“The Medical Simulation and Training program human and K9 manikins were equally captivating to both skilled medical personnel and fascinated children during last year’s event,” said Jude Tomasello, the MST program manager. “In 2024, we will offer exciting hands-on opportunities for participants to safely administer care and treat wounds on these manikins.”



In a different kind of simulation, participants can test out a virtual reality gaming application used to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and be subjected to simulated physical PTSD symptoms in a virtual environment. Visitors can experience a fraction of what those with PTSD deal with in their daily lives. The goal of the application is to drive discussion about PTSD, and empathy toward those with PTSD.



“Virtual reality has the unique ability to bend and shape reality to meet our needs or to make our imagination come to life. This aspect makes virtual reality especially potent when applied to PTSD because you can safely put a person in a completely customized scenario that will help them in their treatment plan with their providers with little to no risk to the patient or provider,” said Braden Catlett, an information technology specialist in the web and mobile technology program office.



In addition to the medical simulation and virtual reality stations, eventgoers can see bots in action to learn how robotic process automation is transforming health care in military medical hospitals and clinics and on the battlefield.



Visitors also get to learn about innovative prosthetics developed to aid service members with extremity trauma and amputations, as well as developments in vaccines and other clinical research activities.



The Uniformed Services University facility dog, Sgt. Grover, and his handler Paula Bellini will welcome visitors and teach attendees about the differences between service, facility, therapy, and medical alert animals and the benefits they provide for stress relief, community building, and education on working animals.



“Innovation is the spark that ignites progress, challenging us to question the status quo and pursue ideas that reshape our world,” said Sven Garber, IT Specialist in the web and mobile technology program office. “NMHM's Health Innovation Month is a catalyst for this transformative spirit, and this event is a highlight, offering a well-rounded educational experience for all ages and backgrounds. The presenters are pioneers in their fields, sharing their expertise and passion for innovation through cutting-edge research and real-world applications.”



For specific details about the event, visit medicalmuseum.health.mil/index.cfm?p=visit.events.2024.medical_innovation.



The museum's public programs provide forums for informal learning that connect the mission of the Department of Defense museum with the public. For more information about upcoming events, call (301) 319-3300 or visit https://www.medicalmuseum.health.mil.

