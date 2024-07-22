Change of Command Ceremony Held by Tactical Support Wing at NAS JRB Fort Worth

NAS JRB Fort Worth, TEXAS—Commander, Tactical Support Wing (CTSW) held a change of command ceremony at the Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 59 "Lone Star Express" hangar at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth on July 19, 2024.



Capt. Geoffrey “Frogger” Hughes was relieved by Capt. Hunter “Bozo” Bankart as Commander, Tactical Support Wing. The event commemorated Hughes’ achievements and marked the beginning of Bankart’s tour as Commodore.



Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) Rear Adm. Brad Dunham spoke as the ceremony’s guest speaker and spoke of Hughes’ accomplishments while at CTSW during sustained at sea combat.



“Frogger, under your command, TSW has exemplified the very essence of readiness and resilience,” said Dunham. “Your leadership has ensured that our air wing provides critical adversary capabilities, allowing the fleet to maintain readiness against near-peer threats.”



Dunham then turned to Bankart.



“We appreciate the levity that you bring to the enterprise, that steady undercurrent. We are looking forward to you as you get in the seat,” said Dunham. “I have every confidence in your ability to lead this air wing to new heights; your experience, your vision, your dedication will be

instrumental in guiding TSW through the challenges and opportunities ahead.”



Dunham then presented Hughes with a Legion of Merit Award (a Gold Star in lieu of second Award).



Hughes thanked his team for their support during his command.



“The TSW Triad is made up of myself, Capt. Hunter Bankart, and Command Master Chief Ernie Ridder,” said Hughes. “The three of us are from different backgrounds with different leadership styles, different analytic muscles, but when we were faced with adversity, we almost always arrived at the same answer via different avenues, and our different skill sets allowed us to fill in

each other’s gaps. As is always the case, we faced some hard problems, we had some tough days. The unexpected loss of one our sailors was hard on the whole team, and I remain grateful for everything the two of you did to get the command through that situation with as much grace

as possible.”



Hughes presented Bankart with memorabilia and then presented Mrs. Hughes with the Yellow Rose of Texas for exceptional community service during her time as a military spouse while serving in the State of Texas.



Military personnel rose as Hughes and Bankart read their transfer of orders. Bankart’s children then transferred Bankart’s name on the EA-18 Growler.



Bankart then delivered his first remarks as CTSW commander, expressing thanks to those in attendance and outlining his expectations for command.



“My expectation, born of truth, respect, and creativity, is to speak freely. I challenge each and every one of you to state the requirements and the true cost of average, even at the risk of offending fragilities, but never at the cost of marring your own character,” said Bankart. “Leaders are only as good as how they led during times of uncertainty, and we have been given one. I submit this very day, on this very calendar, we have no better chance to plant creative seeds of leadership sown by listening to the creative and articulate ideas of our subordinates. Truth and honesty must be at the forefront of your tongue.”



“I believe erosion is our biggest problem today. Erosions of budgets, resources, historical standards -which I’ll call academic, physical, and meritocracy- and the capacity to have honest and hard conversations. Why? From fear of offense, agitation or potentially the fatigue of inaction. I share this on stage because I want you to know, I want to have them, I want to have hard conversations," said Bankart. "I will hardly remember a day when you had an average week, and everything went to plan. I desire to, but I cannot, and neither can you. I will always remember the times [when] you stepped up, stretched the limits of your abilities and authority to

command, and delivered at an impossible time, arguably unpopular, on short notice, while everything else around you was on fire. Because that is the current state of affairs. Lastly, I authorize every single person to disagree with me on everything.”



He concluded by outlining the five tenants that encourage the flow of information despite having opposing views. Everyone desires to contribute to something larger than themselves; each person wants to be acknowledged, respected, loved, and to know that they matter.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

