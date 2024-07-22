RAF FELTWELL, England -- Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna, met with Airmen and Guardians of the 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron, Detachment 4 during a visit on July 19.



This is Bentivegna’s first visit to the United Kingdom since assuming responsibilities as the CMSSF Force Sept. 15, 2023.



“The UK is a strong ally, and we are grateful for their partnership and support,” said Bentivegna. “As our host nation, you are here working alongside the UK on this important mission and together we will navigate the complexities of securing the space domain.”



Detachment 4 is one of three geographically separated detachments of the 73rd ISRW which joined the Space Force Sept. 3, 2020, and is assigned to Space Force Delta 7, Peterson-Schriever Garrison, Colorado.



During his visit, Bentivegna received a mission brief highlighting the detachment’s role in executing space-centric ISR missions. The unit is focused on building Guardians who are trained, disciplined and resilient.



Following the brief, Bentivegna toured the detachment and hosted an all-call for Airmen and Guardians.



Bentivegna also spoke with the detachment about his vision to give Guardians more predictability and ability to see the direction the Space Force is heading.



Before departing, the CMSSF recognized the contributions to the ISR mission of Sgt. Olivia Metty and Sgt. Logan Choate and presented them both with his challenge coin.



“I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible work you are doing on this mission,” said Bentivegna. “Your efforts today, tomorrow and into the future are incredibly vital. You are shaping the future of our force, and we couldn’t do it without Guardians like you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 03:21 Story ID: 476792 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, NORFOLK, GB Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force visits RAF Feltwell, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.