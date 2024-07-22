Photo Story: Fort McCoy supports 2024 butterfly field day for special group, Part 2

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Butterflies are shown July 15, 2024, during a Natural Resources Foundation of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Butterflies are shown July 15, 2024, during a Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin butterfly field day on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The excursion on post was led by Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. The group stopped at areas in Badger Drop Zone where there’s lots of natural habitat for butterflies. Fort McCoy is home to several thriving species of endangered butterflies. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin participate in a butterfly field day July 15, 2024, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The excursion on post was led by Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.



The group stopped at areas in Badger Drop Zone where there’s lots of natural habitat for butterflies.



Fort McCoy is home to several thriving species of endangered butterflies.