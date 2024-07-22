Deputy Commander of NORAD visits WADS

Photo By Kimberly Burke | Royal Canadian Air Force Lieutenant-General Blaise Frawley, center, deputy commander,...... read more read more Photo By Kimberly Burke | Royal Canadian Air Force Lieutenant-General Blaise Frawley, center, deputy commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command, and RCAF Chief Warrant Officer James McCarron, Canadian Element NORAD Chief Warrant Officer, pose for a group photo with top performing Western Air Defense Sector members July 16, 2024, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- Royal Canadian Air Force Lieutenant-General Blaise Frawley, deputy commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command, and RCAF Chief Warrant Officer James McCarron, Canadian Element NORAD Chief Warrant Officer, toured the Western Air Defense Sector on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., during a visit July 16, 2024.



During their visit, Frawley and McCarron toured the new WADS $10 million-dollar Agile Operations Center where they observed WADS airmen enforcing a presidential temporary flight restriction over Las Vegas. The operations floor air battlement management team discussed their unique responsibilities as they related to the joint interface control cell (datalinks), weapons, air picture management and command and control sections.



They also toured the new WADS Mission Training Center which is a $2 million-dollar state-of-the-art training space which allows for the separation of live operations from training. Frawley and McCarron also had an opportunity to talk to Airmen in the Maintenance Operations Center and WADS Power Plant.

Prior to their departure, they held a townhall where Airmen had an opportunity to ask questions on a variety of NORAD topics to include future threats and readiness issues and WADS top performers were recognized.



Frawley presented Master Sgt. Courtney Lawson, 225th Air Defense Squadron first sergeant, with the Deputy Commander NORAD Award of Excellence. This award is for an individual that has sustained high performance and dedication worthy of specific recognition or a single significant event where the outcomes and their linkage to the NORAD mission and comprise of significant contributions to the military or civilian community. Lawson responded to a critical incident with a seriously injured Canadian Armed Forces member. She went beyond her normal responsibilities and advocated for proper medical attention that resulted in the hospitalized care and continuous monitoring of the CAF member. “Her swift and compassionate actions underscore the genuine spirit of international cooperation, making her a deserving candidate for this award,” commented Frawley.



Three members of the WADS team received the Deputy Commander NORAD coin, which is bestowed in recognition of special achievement, impressive service, or as appreciation for exemplary work by a member in support of the NORAD mission.



• RCAF Capt. Ayush Goel, WADS Canadian Detachment air battle manager, was recognized for exemplary problem-solving skills when he provided command and control to fighter assets investigating an unknown track of interest where fighters encountered communication issues. Goel quickly adapted by using datalink communication, enhancing the situational awareness of the fighters. This adaptation allowed for improved navigational decisions and conservation of fuel, critical for the mission's limited on-station duration.

• Senior Master Sgt. Candice Borek, 225th Air Defense Group commander support staff section chief, was recognized for her critical role during historic, rapid, and far-reaching manpower changes across the Air National Guard. She provided analysis of changes from the enlisted grade review for both WADS and the Eastern Air Defense Sector.

• Staff Sgt. Jordon Starks, 225th Air Defense Squadron interface control technician, was recognized for expertly leading a Combat Reporting Center team of seven Multi-Capable Airmen during a presidential temporary flight restriction, marking the first integration with a Battle Control Center in a decade. He incorporated a Link-16 terminal into the Homeland Defense Network and coordinated with Continental U.S. NORAD Region Joint Interface Control Officer to innovate Link-16 and radar integration methods, enhancing CRC and NORAD BCC Agile Combat Employment collaboration.



The CANELEMNORAD Chief Warrant Officer’s coin is awarded in recognition of special achievement, impressive service, or as appreciation for exemplary work by a member in support of the NORAD mission.



• Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Carruthers, 225th Air Defense Squadron support senior liaison, was recognized for his collaborative work with the Joint Interface Control Cell and local base units which enabled CAF personnel to perform duties within the WADS JICC, also known as the Datalink Cell. Carruthers is in the process of developing and implementing the first cyber systems operator initial skills review and initial qualification training courses, which are designed to improve the integration and proficiency of new personnel.