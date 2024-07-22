Air Force Cycling team partners with Air Force Recruiting Service at RAGBRAI ‘24

The Air Force Recruiting Service partnered with the Air Force Cycling Team (AFCT) to have a presence at the 2024 Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI).



RAGBRAI is an annual seven-day bicycle ride across Iowa, organized by The Des Moines Register. It is one of the oldest, largest, and longest recreational bicycle touring events in the world.



The Air Force’s virtual reality trailer, called “Own the Sky,” which immerses participants in real-life Air Force operations, was at the RAGBRAI EXPO event in Glenwood, Iowa, on July 20th, 2024.



Also present at the EXPO was Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Amrhein, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, who made opening remarks at 6 p.m. and then conducted an Oath of Enlistment ceremony for eight Air Force recruits.



“It’s always an honor to swear in our next generation of Airmen and Guardians,” said Amrhein. “The support and encouragement from the RAGBRAI community is great, and we are honored to be part of it this year.”



Local Air Force recruiters from Nebraska and Iowa were present at each stop of the ride, providing promotional items for riders and raising awareness about the Air Force.



“This was a great event to be at,” said Tech. Sergeant Cory Churchill, 343rd Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter. “We look forward to engaging with riders and event-goers throughout the week and raising awareness about Air Force opportunities in their communities.”



The Air Force Cycling Team, a non-profit organization that promotes the Air Force and participates in cycling events across America, will send a team of over 150 members to the 2024 RAGBRAI.



For more information about the Air Force please visit airforce.com.

