Warrant officer instructors graduate TAC Certification Course

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College held a graduation ceremony of its Train, Advise, and Counsel Officer Certification Course in Ozark, Alabama, July 19, 2024.



Among the graduates were four members of the U.S. Air Force, marking the first time Air Force personnel received the TAC Certification from the Army.



This significant achievement supports the evolving nature of military training and the growing importance of joint operations in an era characterized by great power competition.



The graduation ceremony, held at the Holman House in Ozark, Alabama, was a historical milestone. U.S. Army Col. Kevin McHugh, the commandant of USAWOCC, highlighted the unique nature of this graduation.



"Today is a special occasion based on its own merits, as we recognize the hard work and dedication of those aspiring to serve in new and challenging roles as training, advising, and counseling officers tasked with the development of junior officers and leaders," he said. “With today's graduation, we acknowledge this partnership formed to assist in the successful implementation of the Air Force Warrant Officer commissioning program, not seen for over 60 years.”



For the Air Force, this collaboration represents a strategic shift in training and leadership development. The Airmen chosen for the Warrant Officer Training School, based at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, included Master Sgt. Vernon Boyd, Master Sgt. Ryan Lawrence, Master Sgt. David Elliott and Senior Master Sgt. Kayleigh McAviney. Their certification as TAC officers is poised to influence the future of the Air Force's new Warrant Officer Program.



The path to this achievement required each Airman to adapt to an Army training environment with its distinct traditions and protocols.



"Attending an Army training course for the first time presented unique challenges, such as translating Army-specific language, acronyms, and processes, which were different from what we use in the Air Force," said Elliott. “I overcame these challenges by creating a personal glossary of terms and frequently consulting my instructor and my Army classmates.”



The knowledge and skills acquired by these Airmen are set to revolutionize the curriculum at the new Air Force Warrant Officer School.



“We plan to extract some processes and formalities under their ‘Candidate Led Strategy’ model in an effort to refine our own similar concept,” said McAviney. "The intention of this concept is to allow candidates to hold leadership positions within the course, giving them the opportunity to utilize their enhanced communication and advising skill sets, while building upon their leadership and followership foundations.”



This approach is expected to enhance the development of Air Force Warrant Officers, preparing them to meet the demands of modern military operations. The TAC Course's focus on coaching, mentoring and candidate-led strategies will be crucial in shaping the next generation of Air Force leaders.



In the context of great power competition, the role of warrant officers is more critical than ever.



"I expect graduates from Air Force Warrant Officer School will be equipped to provide commanders with high-caliber advisors,” said Elliott. “We are receiving highly competent, driven, subject-matter experts, and giving them eight weeks of deliberate training. They will graduate and show up to commanders eager to show them the value warrant officers will provide"



The collaborative nature of this training also enriched their perspectives on joint operations.



"Training alongside our Army counterparts was essential to understanding the basics of nomenclature and overarching corps principles,” said McAviney. “But the greatest benefit came from understanding the intricacies of how the Army and each specialty utilizes their warrant officers."



The certification of these four Airmen as TAC Officers is not just a personal achievement, but a significant milestone for the Air Force and the broader military community. Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Air University command chief, acknowledged the historical significance of this event with regard to shaping the future of Air Force leadership by welcoming the instructors into their new role.



“These Airmen will be professional warfighters. They're going to be credible advisers. They're going to be technical integrators,” he said. “They're going to be plank holders for our Warrant Officer Training School, which is about to take a first step in the journey to take us to new heights and test new limits. Our first sworn officers will primarily be established in our cyber and IT communities, but they will open doors for other specialties to pursue pathways that embrace technical depth over breath as warrant officers.”



As the Air Force continues to adapt to the evolving demands of global military operations, the integration of joint-service methodologies and training approach will play a crucial role in developing competent and confident warrant officers. The achievements of these four Airmen pave the way for future collaborations and innovations in military training, ensuring that the next generation of leaders is well-equipped to face any challenge that arises.

