Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony

    28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony

    Photo By Spc. Annie Riley | U.S. Army Captain Michael Murphy assumes command as the commander of the 28th Finance...... read more read more

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Story by Spc. Annie Riley 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Captain Michael Murphy assumes command as the commander of the 28th Finance Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Pennsylvania National Guard in a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 21, 2024. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that is an endowment of authority for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley)

    “We had a company commander and detachments and when we moved from a company to a battalion we got a battalion commander who is Lieutenant Colonel Sudol,” said Murphy. “The detachments became companies and now we have a HHC Company within the battalion, now I’m assuming command of the HHC.”

    The assumption of command ceremony is an honored military tradition that serves as a visual representation of the trust, responsibility and authority being given to the new command of the unit. This ceremony is held in audience of the unit and family to witness the new commander assuming their new duties.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:30
    Story ID: 476741
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony, by SPC Annie Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony
    28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony
    28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    Finance

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    HHC
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    National Guard
    Finance Battalion
    Assumpion of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download