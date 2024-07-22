28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Annie Riley | U.S. Army Captain Michael Murphy assumes command as the commander of the 28th Finance...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Annie Riley | U.S. Army Captain Michael Murphy assumes command as the commander of the 28th Finance Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Pennsylvania National Guard in a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 21, 2024. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that is an endowment of authority for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley) see less | View Image Page

“We had a company commander and detachments and when we moved from a company to a battalion we got a battalion commander who is Lieutenant Colonel Sudol,” said Murphy. “The detachments became companies and now we have a HHC Company within the battalion, now I’m assuming command of the HHC.”



The assumption of command ceremony is an honored military tradition that serves as a visual representation of the trust, responsibility and authority being given to the new command of the unit. This ceremony is held in audience of the unit and family to witness the new commander assuming their new duties.