Public Health Command Europe Soldier takes pride in his Army career

LANDSTUHL, Germany - After six years of service, Public Health Command Europe Preventive Medicine Soldier reflects on his career and continues to work hard to keep service members safe.



Florida-native, Sgt. Cole Barnett worked a variety of jobs after high school until he joined the U.S. Army in April 2019, for more stability and discipline in his life.



“I was twenty years old and did not have a lot of direction in my life,” said Barnett. “I found it honorable to serve and enlisted in the Army.”



Initially, Barnett wanted to join as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist but then decided to pursue a career in the medical field. He was offered a preventive medicine specialist position.



“I didn’t know much about it at first, but I did my research and decided to go through the training,” said Barnett. “It was a good fit and I really enjoy it.”



A 68 Sierra, also known as preventive medicine specialist, is a major contributor when it comes to keeping the Army healthy and preventing the spread of infection and disease. They conduct laboratory tests to monitor the spread of bacteria, survey and track conditions for potential risks and keep health records.



“Our mission is very broad,” said Barnett. “Amongst other sections, it touches water safety, radiation safety, entomology and audiology.”



At Public Health Command Europe, Barnett has been the Army Hearing Program and Health and Human Services Noncommissioned Officer in Charge for the last year and a half.



“I report hearing readiness, happenings and injuries of all Army service members in Europe to the Army Hearing Program and the U.S. Army Medical Command,” said Barnett. “I also run a hearing booth at the medical treatment facility where I see about 200 service members any given month.”



A big part of the Army Hearing Program is education. Public Health Command Europe hosts a quarterly Department of Defense Hearing Technician Certification and Hearing Program Officer training which Barnett supports.



“I love helping people. Teaching is a great way to interact and inform people about health diseases that they may not think about that often,” said Barnett. “I’d love to be an instructor at some point in my military career.”



According to Barnett, hearing loss is an invisible injury that people tend to forget because it is not visible.



“The Army teaches you three things; shoot, move and communicate. If hearing is impaired, it makes it difficult to communicate which can ultimately result in mission failure.”



To avoid hearing loss, Barnett encourages everyone to use hearing protection.



“A standard M4 shoots above 140 decibels which is considered a hazardous noise even at just one trigger pull,” said Barnett. “It is crucial to wear hearing protection at the range to keep you safe.”



Hearing protection can be acquired at Public Health Command Europe or any hearing conservation site at a medical treatment facility.



For more information, consult your medical service provider or visit https://mrc-europe.army.mil/Public-Health-Command-Europe/-Programs-Services/Army-Hearing-Program/

