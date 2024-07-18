Responders rescue 15 boaters reported near Aguijan Island, CNMI

SANTA RITA, Guam — Fifteen boaters are safe thanks to the combined efforts of the U.S. Navy, good Samaritans from Cabras Marine Corporation, the Saipan Department of Public Safety (DPS) Boating Safety, and the U.S. Coast Guard, following a report they were disabled 15 nautical miles west of Aguijan Island, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, on July 21, 2024.



Two of the 15 boaters were hoisted by U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 (HSC-25) arriving to Guam on July 21, and the other 13 were rescued by the crew of the U.S.-flagged offshore supply vessel Triton operated by Cabras Marine Corporation arriving to Saipan in the early morning hours of July 22.



“We thank all partners involved in this critical search effort, including Saipan DPS, DPS Tinian, and the crews of U.S. Navy’s HSC-25, MSC’s Jack Lummus, and Cabras’s Triton. Their collective efforts are invaluable in our mission to locate and rescue missing boaters. The hoist capable helicopter crew and local good Samaritans aboard the other vessels were vital to affecting a timely response and saving lives in this case,” said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, search and rescue mission coordinator.



At 11:50 a.m. local time, on July 21, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Saipan team notified the JRSC watch that Saipan Department of Public Safety (DPS) Boating Safety personnel were responding to a report of a distressed boater. Due to marginal weather conditions and long periods of no contact, Saipan DPS faced significant challenges maintaining communications with the boater and search and rescue units.



U.S. Coast Guard watchstander issued an urgent marine information broadcast to all mariners and sought aerial support from HSC-25, while continuing to coordinate with Saipan and Tinian DPS, also providing recommended search patterns based on the limited known information.



Around 5:20 p.m., HSC-25’s crew advised they located the boaters. The boaters, sighting the helicopter, lit off a flare to signal their position and distress. The deteriorating weather conditions and waning daylight led HSC-25’s crew to hoist two of the boaters before they needed to depart the scene for fuel, returning to Guam. Saipan DPS again tried to reach the remaining boaters but due to conditions were forced to return to port.



The crew of the 673-foot naval logistics vessel USNS Jack Lummus operated by Military Sealift Command was transiting the area and volunteered to assist. They located the vessel with the remaining 13 people aboard around 8:30 p.m. They remined on scene with the 28-foot recreational vessel until the crew of the Triton arrived. The 175-foot motor vessel was a safer platform to recover the boaters due to their respective size and design. The Triton crew delivered the 13 survivors to Saipan where they were met by law enforcement personnel. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, Saipan DPS, and Guam Customs are involved.



“We urge all mariners to avoid overloading their vessels and to always check weather conditions before setting out. These transits are extremely dangerous and put lives at significant risk. This is the third significant rescue of this type we've effected between Guam and the CNMI since January.” said Lt. Garcia. “While this case appears to involve the transit of foreign nationals from the CNMI, we cannot comment further on the ongoing law enforcement investigation.”



The 28-foot vessel remains adrift and is a potential hazard to navigation. It is not currently known how they became disabled and adrift. The U.S. Coast Guard did not receive any reports of injuries.



A small craft advisory remains in effect for the Mariana Islands alongside a special weather statement for Invest 93W, expected to move west-northwest through the Mariana Islands today and tonight, causing scattered to numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms, with locally heavy rainfall and wind gusts to 30 mph or more. Combined seas in the 6 to 8-foot range are also likely.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.



About Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25

U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-25), known as the "Island Knights," is a critical MH-60S Knighthawk expeditionary helicopter squadron based at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. As the island's sole permanently stationed naval aviation and rotary wing asset, HSC-25 plays a vital role in supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet.



There is no imagery available for this case. For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 00:25 Story ID: 476695 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN