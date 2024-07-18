James City County Police Department Holds Citizen Police Academy Graduation Event

Courtesy Photo | Retired James City County police officer Jerry White, graduate NMRLC Public Affairs...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retired James City County police officer Jerry White, graduate NMRLC Public Affairs Officer Julius Evans, and James City County Chief of Police Mark Jamison. (Stephanie Sabin/WYDaily) see less | View Image Page

James City County Police Department hosted its 54th Citizen Police Academy graduation on Wednesday, July 17.



The ceremony honored 20 local citizens, including WYDaily journalist Megan Roche, who participated in the 13-week course offered at no cost to JCC residents over the age of 18.



The program, taught by retired officers Alan McDowell and Jerry White, gives an insider’s look into law enforcement, with topics covering the history and philosophy of the department, firearm safety, criminal investigations, traffic safety, crisis negotiation, and community service programs.



This was the first academy held since the pandemic.



“The department is very glad we got to restart it (Citizen Academy). This class went very well. As the first one since COVID, there were a few little bumps but chances are the students did not notice them,” McDowell said.



Community and police coming together to learn from one another in a positive setting was the theme for the evening.



“In conversations with my officers, when I ask them what the best thing about James City County is, they tell me — and this is coming from our officers — it is the community. It is you. Your respect for them. Your support for them. Everything you do to help us do our job,” Chief of Police Mark Jamison said as he addressed the audience. “That is what it’s about — the police and the public getting together and making sure we are safe and building relationships, friendships, and partnerships.”



“I want to reiterate some points made by the Chief, and that is the importance of public understanding of what law enforcement does on a daily basis,” said keynote speaker Robert Tracci of the Attorney General's Office and Chief of Major Crimes and Emerging Threats. “What you have done is see how law enforcement operates on a daily basis, to understand the process, and to demystify the process. There can be so much confusion associated with law enforcement and the daily challenges they face. The fact that you are here and learning about the challenges — helps enhance transparency and builds a public support that is necessary to sustain public confidence in our public institutions.”



Following the ceremony, graduates, police officers, and guests were welcomed to a reception to chat about the experience.



“This was a good opportunity for citizens to get an in-depth look at community policing. They get to learn things they may not have known otherwise. Coming to the Police Academy allows you to clear up some of the misconceptions you may have heard but may not have known with certainty - like some of the scenarios you see on television,” said graduate Julius Evans, Public Affairs Officer for Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command at Cheatham Annex. "This could be a great community relations program for personnel at my office. I intend to introduce it to them for their consideration."



A 55th Citizen Police Academy will be offered again so, check the webpage for updated information.



“We want people to be interested in what their police department does for them, and we invite anyone with an interest to attend,” McDowell said.