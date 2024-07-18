Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Boost Enforcement Measures in Okinawa

    JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Megan Roses 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER – Okinawa, Japan - Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific continue to implement enhanced Courtesy Patrols and vehicle checkpoints, to reinforce safety and security off-base. This heightened presence aims to ensure service members' adherence to high standards of conduct both on and off base.

    “Having the Courtesy Patrol provide a physical presence in the off-base locations that we know cater to serving alcohol late at night reminds all individuals that we have an obligation to act responsibly on liberty,” said Maj. Kristen Baldwin, Provost Marshal for Marine Corps Installations Pacific.

    At gates across all Marine Corps installations in Japan, individuals leaving the base are screened to ensure they have no alcohol in their systems if they are driving, and that they are aware of and following all liberty policies.

    Courtesy Patrols and vehicle checkpoints underscore the Marine Corps’ dedication to U.S. military personnel upholding the highest standards of conduct during liberty in Japan. Over the past month, service members across the forces have intensified ongoing education on the conduct, discipline, and behavior expected as guests and allies of Japan.

    “As Marines, we pride ourselves in upholding high standards and values,” said Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, Commanding General of III MEF. “We rigorously enforce our liberty policies and support the local community. As guests in Japan, we owe it to our community to be the best neighbors and partners we can be.”

