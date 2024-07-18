The priority of Airmen's health and wellness

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga, – All Airmen live and work in a demanding world where fitness, health, and wellness are crucial for upholding Air Force standards and ensuring operational readiness. The Air Force emphasizes the three pillars of health—spiritual, mental, and physical—as foundational to overall well-being, teaching Airmen how to balance these elements for long-term benefit.



In basic military training, high standards for health, physical fitness, and wellness are set and met daily to instill these benchmarks as a normal routine throughout the rest of their career. However, after basic military training, many still find themselves struggling to balance their overall health with work, family, and other outside factors on a day-to-day basis.

"We ask Airmen to do a lot, in terms of deployments, missions, and combat command missions that we support," said Chief Master Sgt. Chris Wathall, 23rd Medical Group senior enlisted leader. "In order to perform at that high level, you have to be as healthy as possible and able to execute the mission. One of our main responsibilities and missions of the medical group is to take care of our warfighters, ensuring they're ready and healthy enough to deploy. When individuals face challenges in physical and mental health, we're here to support them and get them back on track."

The 23rd MDG has been instrumental in preserving the health and wellness of Moody’s Airmen and constantly work with them to keep them on the proper path.

"We look at all the pillars — spiritual, mental, physical — when assessing overall health," explained Col. Christopher Gonzalez, 23rd MDG commander. "Neglecting one while focusing on the others can have repercussions. We often see Airmen focusing solely on meeting PT test minimums, doing well temporarily, but then neglecting their health afterward. This isn't sustainable nor operationally ready. Neglecting health early on can lead to long-term consequences as you age, with more wear and tear and potentially long-term disabilities."

Healthy eating and physical fitness go hand in hand with shaping a person's overall health. Moody Air Force Base is making strides in order to meet the health needs of its Airmen.

“Recently our dining facility has been working with our maintenance community to offer a midnight meal every night,” said Senior Master Sgt. Bryson Robinson, sustainment services superintendent. “The moment that they get off of their late shifts, getting off at 11pm or later, there's really not a whole lot open here in Valdosta. It's your fast food, it's those things that we want people to be able to have occasionally, but it shouldn't be the cornerstone of their diet. So they can actually go to midnight meal and get all of the foods that they need to meet their micronutrient and macronutrient requirements and they can get their protein. We also just got our Nest contract at the fitness center. One of the greatest benefits is that embedded within the fitness centers, we have contracts that can do protein shakes, healthy smoothies, acai bowls, rice bowls, protein bowls, different things like that.”

By prioritizing both physical fitness and mental well-being, the Air Force aims to aid Airmen to confidently tackle challenges and enhance overall mission effectiveness.

Robinson explained that whenever Airmen are on alert, seated at their console, or preparing for flight, they require self-assurance in their preparation. Whether it's participating in pre-briefings or flight training, Airmen absorb information effectively when mentally clear, with balanced cortisol levels and heightened testosterone. “This readiness isn't solely achieved through physical fitness; it involves nutrition, mental health, which could mean regular consultations with professionals such as Military and Family Life Counselors or chaplains to ensure mental readiness."

Health and wellness can be challenging, especially considering varying career field demands and personal circumstances, such as family responsibilities. However, individual choices play a crucial role, and resources are available to assist Airmen in making smart decisions.

"The resources available to Airmen are extensive — from mental health services to physical therapy," noted Wathall. "We have True North Providers, the Military and Family Life Counseling, the Military Family Readiness Center, and Military One Source, among others. Knowing where to seek help is critical, and our supervisors, flight leaders, first sergeants, SELs, and commanders are instrumental in guiding Airmen to these resources."

Airmen must be prepared to meet the challenges of their mission, which is the standard in the Air Force. However, achieving this standard requires Airmen to prioritize self-care, as taking care of oneself is not only a personal responsibility but also a collective effort that benefits the entire force.

For more information on health, wellness, and available resources, please call (229) 257-2778.

