Minot maintainers compete in inaugural Mission Generation Competition

The Mission Generation Competition is a high-intensity event designed to enhance team dynamics and provide rigorous training for worldwide deterrence. This event aims to demonstrate and evaluate proficiencies by incorporating urgency and fostering spirited competition among various units.



During the competition, teams from the 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 5th Munitions Squadron, 23rd Bomb Squadron and the 69th Bomb Squadron showcased their proficiency in generating lethal capabilities swiftly and safely. The event evaluated teams in four distinct categories: a dress and appearance inspection, a consolidated tool kit inspection, a written test, and the main competition which was broken up into three sections.



The first was a crew chief aircraft generation competition where both teams faced off to see which could change the number one and number four tires on the B-52H Stratofortress more quickly. Afterwards, the bomb build competition involved two teams building a total of eight GBU-38 version ones, an accurate 500 pound joint direct attack munition, on top of two MHU-141S. The event then concluded with a weapons load crew competition where both teams raced to safely and correctly load a total of six GBU-38 version ones from the two MHU-141S onto and into the B-52H Stratofortress.



Tech. Sgt. Blaise Hartwig, 5th MXG loading standardization crew member, explained the competition's significance.



"This was the first Mission Generation Competition where we got crew chiefs involved from both bomber generation squadrons as well as 5th MUNS, our ammo counterparts,” said Hartwig. “Those at 5th MUNS did the bomb build-up and our load crews from both the Knighthawk and the Bomber Baron sides put it all together. From getting the B-52H Stratofortress ready, to hanging the bombs."



In the past, similar competitions have been held quarterly among the weapons crews. What set this iteration apart was not only the inclusion of multiple units that comprise 5th MXG, but holding the event in front of a crowd. Airman 1st Class Lein Figueroa, 5th AMXS crew chief, reflected on the experience of competing for the first time. Figueroa remarked how nerve wracking it was to perform his job in front of a crowd. At first he felt the nerves just waiting for the competition to start. However, as soon as it began, he focused on blocking out the noise and competing.



"So we competed in the tire change competition and it was definitely a new experience for us since we're so used to working at our pace,” said Figueroa. “Having to compete against someone else while maintaining our regular safety measures and doing so at a faster pace added some pressure on us. It definitely helped us grow and learn things that we didn't know or spot things we weren't used to seeing."



That spirit of teamwork, pressure and friendly competition was at the forefront of the mind of Master Sgt. Justin Zechman, 5th MUNS production flight chief, when putting this event together.



"I think competitiveness builds on our training. Instead of doing the mundane everyday aspect of what we do here, putting a competitive spin on it builds that proficiency to a higher level in my opinion,” said Zechman. “Competiton makes our skill level and proficiency ten times better.”



That competitive spirit was felt throughout the combined efforts of 5th AMXS, 5th MUNS, 23rd BS and 69th BS Airmen as they worked to generate a lethal aircraft in a high pressure situation. Zechman reflected how turning the competition into an event that fellow Team Minot leaders, Airmen and families watched added to the overall camaraderie of the crews. The energy he saw pour out from the crowd with their signs and cheers bled over and he believes the competitors fed off of it.



“Ammo really brought it and built all four bombs in 11 minutes and our load crew guys absolutely crushed it,” said Hartwig. “Both crews beat our regular time standard, which is about 55 minutes. Nobody went above 25 minutes, so it went really well."



With this inaugural iteration out of the way, the future of the 5th MXG’s Mission Generation Competition has already been discussed. According to Zechman, 5th Bomb Wing and 5th MXG leaders have already discussed the possibility of turning this competiton into a quarterly event.



The Mission Generation Competition not only highlighted the exceptional capabilities of Team Minot's personnel, but also reinforced the importance of readiness and teamwork in achieving mission success. By fostering a spirit of competition and collaboration, the event not only sharpened the skills of those involved but also strengthened inter-squadron relationships. As Team Minot looks forward to future iterations of this event, the lessons learned and camaraderie built will continue to enhance the base’s readiness and capability to respond anytime, anywhere.

