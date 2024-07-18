USNS Grasp Conducts Target Towing in Support of RIMPAC 2024

Photo By Sarah Cannon | Decommissioned Navy amphibious assault ship Ex-Tarawa (LHA 1) trails behind the ...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Cannon | Decommissioned Navy amphibious assault ship Ex-Tarawa (LHA 1) trails behind the Military Sealift Command auxiliary rescue and salvage ship, USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51). Grasp is conducting tow operations with Ex-Tarawa in support of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, where Grasp will deliver the LHA to the target area in preparation for a sinking exercise. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command (MSC) continues its support of the 2024 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) maritime exercise off the coast of Hawaii, as MSC’s auxiliary rescue and salvage ship, USNS Grasp (T-ARS 51) conducts tow operations, delivering targets for at-sea, live fire exercises.

Grasp delivered two decommissioned Navy ships to the designated target area in preparation for sinking exercises (SINKEX); amphibious transport dock Ex-Dubuque (LPD 8) and amphibious assault ship Ex-Tarawa (LHA 1).



Grasp’s RIMPAC mission began at the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility (NISMF) in Bremerton, Wash. Here, Grasp began towing Ex-Dubuque (LPD 8) on a journey of over six thousand miles, sailing at five knots (nearly six miles per hour) over 19 days.



“This was not a quick trip,” explained Capt. Joel Bruce, Grasp’s civil service master. “Ex-Dubuque is a big ship, more than twice the size of Grasp. Crossing the Pacific with something that size takes time. Safety is our priority, so we proceed methodically, following all the Navy’s guidelines for towing.”



As Bruce explained, deactivated Navy vessels can be difficult to tow because the captain and crew do not know how the tow vessel will move in the water, as it is being pulled behind the towing ship, underway. Many of the tow vessels have been out of service and sitting in deactivated shipyards for years, so there is always a risk of them flooding once at sea. Flooding can cause more weight on the tow vessel, or in a worst-case scenario, can cause the tow to sink and be lost. For this reason, alarms are set up with lights and sound signals, so the towing ship can have early notice of flooding, and to be able to trouble shoot issues. Weather can also play a part in how quickly a tow can be delivered, or how it will be towed. Like flood alarms, Grasp’s crew also monitored weather and sea conditions from the beginning and continually made adjustments to compensate for conditions, ensuring safe delivery of the towed vessels.

Once in the Hawaiian area of operations, Grasp successfully delivered Ex-Dubuque to the target area without incident. The ship then proceeded traveled to Joint Base Pearl Harbor and picked-up Ex-Tarawa and delivered it to the assigned target area.



While it may seem like another day at the office for a ship like Grasp, towing ships for a SINKEX is not something routine, and not something that happens overnight. The two ships towed in RIMPAC 2024 began their process nearly a year ago.



Like any ship being towed, Ex-Dubuque and Ex-Tarawa were prepared for their final journeys by having items considered contaminants, such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), transformers and capacitors, trash, floatable materials, mercury or fluorocarbon-containing materials and readily detachable solid PCB items were stripped away leaving nothing more than a shell. Petroleum was also cleaned from tanks, piping and reservoirs. The ships were then inspected by the Navy Sea Systems Command Inactive Ships Office in Bremerton, Wash., and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as well as an MSC tow and salvage representative before being cleared for the exercise. Stripping these items ensures the pristine maritime environment around Hawaii is protected.



Once ready for tow, the ships were fitted with towing gear and then put into “Condition Zebra” conditions, where all the watertight doors and hatches were opened to allow water to rush in at the time of sinking. All preparations were in line with guidelines set-up by the Environmental Protection Agency under a general permit the Navy holds pursuant to the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act.



Once the ships had been fully inspected and deemed ready for the SINKEX, Bruce, and several Grasp crewmembers went on board for a final inspection checking rudder and shaft locks, flooding alarms, below waterline spaces, lighting, and other equipment. The inspection also let crew members who may be required to board the tow during an emergency get somewhat familiar with the vessel. In addition, members of a Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal team also inspected the ship before towing.



As Bruce explained, the start of a tow is the most difficult and stressful part as this is when the two ships are connected. The tow ship must maneuver both vessels out of harbor and into open water. For Ex-Tarawa, this was no different. The ship, over twice the size of Grasp, required four tugboats to assist with the hook-up and to help guide them to open water.

“The start of the trip, when we are hooking up and then getting underway is always the most stressful part of any tow, because there are so many variables at play,” said Bruce. “With Ex-Dubuque, we had the four assist tugs working with us, which made for a lot of activity around the tow. Luckily, the current was pretty mild, and the weather was good, so once we got connected and got out of the harbor and underway, it was pretty routine.”



Grasp delivered Ex-Tarawa to the target area two days after departing Honolulu, successfully and without incident.



The mission did not end once the tows were delivered at the target zone, or “Box”. After Grasp disengaged from the tow and moved out to a safe area, then remained onsite to ensure the tow ship did not drift out of the box. If that happened, Grasp would have been tasked to retrieve it and move it back into the proper area for the SINKEX.



According to the Navy, each SINKEX area is required be at least 6,000 feet deep and at least 50 nautical miles from land. Surveys are conducted prior to the event to ensure humans and marine mammals are not in an area where they can be harmed.



For Bruce and his crew, the opportunity to do towing is something that is always beneficial. Towing operations are common for the rescue and salvage class of ships, but they don’t happen with enough frequency to become routine. Exercises like RIMPAC, give crews not only the opportunities to do tows, but to do them in different environments, which enhance crews’ skills.



“We don’t do enough tows to keep it fresh for everyone,” said Joel. “Being out here, supporting RIMPAC, gives us, as a crew, the opportunity to review how we do things and to refamiliarize ourselves with towing operations. For the more experienced crew members it’s a good refresh, and for the newer guys it’s great real-world training.”



Following completion of the SINKEXs, Grasp will remain in Hawaii, supporting RIMPAC serving as a boat launch for a Minesweeping Unit and then as the dive boat for a Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit conducting diving operations.



Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.